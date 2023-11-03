Ubuntu Leftovers
-
Ubuntu ☛ Adopting open-source Industrial IoT software
The industrial automation landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by a fundamental shift in how software solutions are developed and deployed. In the past, many factories had in-house IT expertise to build and maintain their basic software stacks, the present reality is quite different.
-
Giz China ☛ 10 Neat Ubuntu Tricks That Users Should Know - Gizchina.com
Although Windows and Mac are still the most popular platforms for PC users, the Linux distros are growing in popularity recently. With the surge of coding, many users started to dive into this new ecosystem due to its versatility and the many tools it offers for this category. There are also some users trying Linux just to break ties with Windows and experience the Open Source community. Regardless of the reasons, it’s easy to get lost with so many Linux distributions available. Among them, Ubuntu will always shine as one of the favorite choices of many users, newcomers and experts. Through this article, we will teach some neat tips and tricks you should know in Ubuntu. (Source).
-
Alan Pope ☛ Alan Pope: Heading to Ubuntu Summit 2023
The Ubuntu Summit is “an event focused on the GNU/Linux and Open Source ecosystem, beyond Ubuntu itself. Representatives of outstanding projects will demonstrate how their work is changing the future of technology as we know it.”.