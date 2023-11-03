European developers face being unable to download or contribute to open source software if the EU’s Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) is passed as it currently stands, Linux Foundation Europe chief Gabriele Columbro has warned.

Even though proposed amendments to the legislation address some of the open source community’s most pressing concerns, Columbro told The New Stack, the industry faces years of uncertainty and risk as policymakers, standards bodies, lawyers, and developers thrash out what the legislation means in practice.