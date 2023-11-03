Richard Stallman in Prague: Unyielding Spirit Amidst Health Challenges
An Emblematic Appearance
The Free Software community witnessed a blend of resilience and unwavering dedication as Richard Stallman made a memorable appearance at the Hackers Congress Paralelní Polis 2023 in Prague on October 1, 2023. Despite battling a severe health condition, Stallman's presence at the congress underscored his enduring commitment to the Free Software ideology.
A Resilient Stance amidst Health Trials
Stallman's current health challenge, a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, has brought about physical changes, yet it hasn't dampened his spirit nor diluted his message. Adhering to health protocols to safeguard his compromised immune system, both Stallman and attendees donned masks during the event. Despite his altered appearance, Stallman's identity shone through once he commenced speaking, his words resonating with the essence of Free Software advocacy that has defined his long-standing career.