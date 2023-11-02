K Desktop Environment: Plasma 6 fundraiser and KDE KWin may gain early HDR support for gaming
Nate Graham ☛ Plasma 6 fundraiser update
For this fundraiser, we set a super ambitious goal of 500 members. We started with around 50, and as of today the total sits at 202! Even if it’s not 500, it’s still quadruple what we had before! This is great!
GamingOnLinux ☛ KDE KWin may gain early HDR support for gaming
While HDR support is still not really there yet on Linux, there's a lot of movement on it now (and plenty of it thanks to Valve and work on Gamescope) but it seems KDE KWin may gain early initial support for it.