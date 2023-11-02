Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

Who do you help when you support the Tor Project?

Right now, the Tor network, Tor Browser, onion services, Snowflake, and the ecosystem of tools and services built and maintained by the Tor Project are protecting the privacy of millions of people. Because of the way the Tor network and all Tor tools are designed, there’s no way for us to know what users are doing from a technical perspective. (That’s privacy by design.) Instead, in order to understand how different people use Tor, we ask! And in this blog post, we’re highlighting just some of the stories Tor users have shared with us (explicitly, with consent) about how Tor makes a difference in their lives.

Arti 1.1.10 is released: Assembling the onions

Arti 1.1.10 continues work on support for onion services in arti. And we are so very close! With this release, we can (technically) run as an onion service... though not yet in a useful way. (Onion services don't yet recover correctly after a restart, outdated keys are not removed, and we are missing other important security features.) You can find a list of what we still need to do on the bugtracker.

New Release: Tails 5.19

At the request of people who use SecureDrop to provide secure whistleblowing platforms across the world, we added the sq- keyring-linter package. sq-keyring-linter improves the cryptographic parameters of PGP keys stored in their airgapped machines.

LinuxGizmos.com

ZimaCube: 6-Bay HDD Personal Cloud with quad 2.5GbE

Libre Computer Unveils Amlogic-Powered AML-A311D-CC Alta SBC

Cost effective ESP32 board equipped with SiP module

9to5Linux

Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.1 Brings Revamped Upgrade Utility, Latest KDE Software

Nitrux 3.1 is here mostly as an updated installation media for those who want to install the distribution on a new computer or for existing users who want to reinstall it. As such, it only includes updated components like the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.9 desktop environment, accompanied by KDE Frameworks 5.111 and KDE Gear 23.08.2.

GNOME Shell and Mutter 45.1 Released with Xwayland and Wayland Improvements

GNOME Shell 45.1 looks like a small update that fixes the handling of scrolling on sliders, improves the recording indicator when using the Light style, fixes shrinking of the Calendar pop-up on date changes, adds the ability to handle unredirection of the Activities Overview as part of the state transition, as well as the ability to handle desktop windows during workspace animations.

Fwupd 1.9.7 Adds Support for More Synaptics Prometheus Fingerprint Readers

Coming three weeks after fwupd 1.9.6, the fwupd 1.9.7 release is here to add support for more Synaptics Prometheus fingerprint readers, some Western Digital eMMC devices, more PixartRF HPAC devices, Logitech Rally System devices, as well as VIA VL830 and VL832 devices.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download

The first Ubuntu 24.04 LTS daily builds are here and, as expected, they’re based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), which arrived last month on October 12th.

NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux Graphics Driver Is Out with Wayland Improvements, More

NVIDIA 545.29.02 is here with beta-quality support for NVIDIA GeForce and NVIDIA Workstation GPUs to open-source Linux kernel modules that NVIDIA offers alongside the proprietary variant of its graphics driver.

Programming Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 02, 2023

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Garuda Linux Released “Spizaetus” with New Hyperland ISO, Drops MATE, LXQt
Explore the latest release of Garuda Linux 20231029, "Spizaetus," and find out what makes this Arch-based distribution stand out.
Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.1 Brings Revamped Upgrade Utility, Latest KDE Software
Nitrux 3.1 is out now as the latest ISO snapshot for this immutable, systemd-free, and KDE-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first release of Linux Mint to ship with an experimental Wayland session for its Cinnamon flavor.
Raspberry PI OS: upgrading and cross-grading
It's doable, but worth the cost
Software Leftovers
LibreOffice, Red Hat, and more
Programming Leftovers
Wasm, Qt, and more
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download
With the development cycle for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) opened, Canonical has now published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters.
Linux 6.6
delayed a lot
NVIDIA Linux Driver Adds Support for Night Light in Wayland
NVIDIA has released a new version of its Linux graphics driver that adds support for the Night Light feature in GNOME on Wayland
Linux Release Delayed by Lenovo
critical issue
 
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news
Programming Leftovers
coding news and views
Open Hardware: Reverse-engineering, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Many items on small computing
November 2023 Figures Show GNU/Linux Surging Worldwide (8% of Desktops and Laptops, According to statCounter)
statCounter has also begun releasing some early, preliminary data
Android Leftovers
Lava Blaze 2 5G unveiled: Dimensity 6020 SoC, Ring Light, and bloatware-free Android
Krita 5.2.1 Released
Krita 5.2.1 has just been released. This is a bugfix release for the stable Krita 5.2.0 release
Facebook Against Free Software Rules
3 stories
Windows TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) Stories
Windows strikes again
Proprietary Abuses by Microsoft
Yet more of the same
K Desktop Environment: Plasma 6 fundraiser and KDE KWin may gain early HDR support for gaming
KDE news
today's howtos
3 howtos for now
Software: RDP, Command-Line/Terminal Email Clients, and Kubernetes
Some software lists and news
Games: Warzone 2100, The Outlast Trials, Steam Snap, and More
half a dozen stories from Liam Dawe
Beyond Corporate AI: Why We Need an Open-Source Revolution
Richard Stallman, the founder of the Free Software Foundation, is a legend in software
Papirus Icon Pack for Linux Gets Fresh Update
Papirus, the popular icon pack for Linux desktops, has a new update available to download
Tux Machines Bulletins Almost Ready
there's still one show-stopping bug
Asahi Linux Team Uncovers macOS Refresh Rate Bugs
Learn about the new bugs discovered by the Asahi Linux team related to refresh rate, which might result in an unstable system.
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
Arduino and more
Security Leftovers
Some more reports for the night
mesa 23.3.0-rc2
I'm happy to announce the second release candidate, 23.3.0-rc2.
SFC Submits comments to US Copyright Office on Generative AI and Copyleft
better understand how so-called generative Hey Hi (AI) systems present new challenges and concerns to copyright.
KDE Updates From Harald Sitter and Kontact
Some project news
Fake Security Gestures From People Who Spy (Microsoft, Mozilla)
more pandering
Fedora Updates From IBM After Driving Away Red Hat-Connected Community
Some Fedora news
Kernel: Revoy Betrayed, QLogic 10Gb “QLGE” Ethernet Driver Removed, Jonathan Corbet Speaks at 'Linux' Foundation Event
Some kernel news/views
today's howtos
many howtos for the evening
Security Leftovers
patches and more
Android Leftovers
Doogee T30 Ultra debuts as new 11-inch Android tablet for under US$300
Tux Machines Daily Bulletins Coming by Week's End
The general idea and purpose of such bulletins are, all the daily pages are available as a single file, a text file, possible to download automatically and periodically, perhaps over IPFS, not just Gemini and the Web
3 Best Linux Terminal Text Editors Perfect for Beginners
Step into the Linux world with the best tools
Mozilla Doubles Down on Firefox DEB Package for Debian-Based Linux Distros
Mozilla announced today in a blog post that they are doubling down on offering a DEB package of their popular, open-source, and cross-platform Firefox web browser for Debian-based GNU/Linux distributions.
GNOME Shell and Mutter 45.1 Released with Xwayland and Wayland Improvements
GNOME Shell 45.1 and Mutter 45.1 are now available with better Xwayland and Wayland support, as well as various improvements and fixes for bugs and crashes.
Fwupd 1.9.7 Adds Support for More Synaptics Prometheus Fingerprint Readers
Fwupd 1.9.7 Linux firmware updating utility is now available with support for more Synaptics Prometheus fingerprint readers, Logitech Rally system devices, some Western Digital eMMC devices, and other devices.
Android: Coming Soon To A RISC-V Processor Near You
In the roughly decade and a half since the Android mobile operating system appeared on the scene it has been primarily sold on devices with an ARM core at their heart
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
today's leftovers
4 stories more
Kernel and Linux Foundation
LF stuff, even not Linux
today's howtos
4 more howtos
BiBi-Linux wiper targets Israeli companies - Help Net Security
Attackers have started using new wiper malware called BiBi-Linux to attack Israeli companies and destroy their data.
Luckfox Launches an Ultra-Compact Linux-Capable Single-Board Computer with On-Device AI Smarts
With a 32-bit Arm Cortex-A7 and the pairing of a RISC-V microcontroller and a neural processor, this compact board aims for edge AI work.
Why Linux OS is Best for Platform for Coders
Your choice of operating system can significantly affect your coding journey
Security Leftovers
Security news
Android Leftovers
This app makes Android phones unusable by sending fake Bluetooth requests
Voyager 23.10 might be my favorite take on the GNOME desktop to date
I've experienced several different iterations of the GNOME desktop
Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for November
This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions
Libre Computer Unveils Amlogic-Powered AML-A311D-CC Alta SBC
The board is compatible with SystemReady IR operating systems, and it supports standard Linux distributions right out of the box
New Issue of Linux Magazine
behind paywall though
Peppermint OS Introduces Devuan Build for ARM
Peppermint OS Broadens Reach with Devuan Build for ARM Architecture.
Security Leftovers
Incidents and GNU/Linux suggestions
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Assorted FOSS news
Programming Leftovers
Programming links
Mozilla and Tor: Firefox, Thunderbird, Arti 1.1.10, Tails 5.19
Projects updates and news
Games: Godot 4.2 beta 4, NONOGRAM NIGHTS, and Lots More
Mostly from Liam Dawe
Linux Kernel: switchable x86-32 binary support and a spooky ethernet driver bug
Two articles about Linux
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and GNU/Linux Distros
Two new episodes
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
5 stories for now
Events: LibreOffice, FSF, and GStreamer
3 new roundups or updates
Kubernetes Gateway API v1.0 and Running MongoDB on Kubernetes
A pair of new posts
today's howtos
many howtos for Wednesday and Tuesday
Mozilla Presents Official Firefox Nightly Deb Package
Explore Mozilla's official Firefox nightly deb package, including advanced security and instant updates for users.
Coming Soon: Tux Machines Daily Bulletins
There's no timeline for this yet, but perhaps we can get this done by the end of this week
Winter and the Web
Our reach is generally growing, but we want to lessen our reliance on the Web
today's leftovers
SUSE, Ubuntu, and more
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
5 stories
Qualcomm’s Support for GNU/Linux PCs
Some GNU/Linux options
Libre Arts - Weekly recap — 30 October 2023
new features coming to GIMP and Krita, Scribus is getting a facelift with Indigo UI, FreeCAD is undergoing a sketching workflow revamp, Ardour is getting Launchpad X support
Programming Leftovers
Mozilla, Qt, and more
Microsoft Doing Bad
3 stories
Security Leftovers
incidents, patches, C++
Fedora Project Updates
3 stories
Apple's macOS Sonoma makes Macs with Asahi Linux unbootable
you shouldn’t rely on Linux on Apple M devices for anything serious
Gprofng GUI - gprofng GUI 1.0 released
We are are happy to announce the first release of GNU gprofng-gui, version 1.0
Incus 0.2 has been released
This version incorporates most changes that went into LXD 5.19 as well as introduce a few additional features and improvements
Free Software: 35 Best KDE Software for GNU/Linux Desktop Users, Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), and More
3 new articles
today's howtos
Tuesday howtos
Fixing the "apt command not found" Error in Linux
A fix for the infamous "apt command not found" error in Linux.
Android Leftovers
How to Turn On Predictive Text Suggestions in Android
Linux Is about to Get Bcachefs Support, Here’s More on That
Linux kernel 6.7’s merge window is now open, and Bcachefs slid in! All indications point to things happening this time
NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux Graphics Driver Is Out with Wayland Improvements, More
NVIDIA 545.29.02 graphics driver for Linux is out now with support for the Night Light feature on GNOME and KDE Plasma desktops on Wayland, support to the NVIDIA VDPAU driver on Xwayland, and more.
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
Mainstream consumers typically do not know the Linux operating system powers their email service, favorite websites, television sets, and even their mobile phones and computers in some cases. Now, Wind River Linux is making inroads into the operation of electric-powered cars
Zimbabwe Says Adios to Microsoft
Zimbabwe seems to be bidding farewell to Windows
Free Software is Better at Enduring Apocalyptic Events
Maybe one day we'll learn to live like animals... and not in a bad sense
China is Turning Down Apple and Microsoft, GNU/Linux on the Rise
Does this mean China is moving to GNU/Linux, as it vouched it would (several years ago)?
Happy Halloween to Tux Machiners
Thanks for staying around
Android Leftovers
Porsche will adopt Android Automotive, complete with Google apps
Raspberry Pi 5 Kit Review – Part 1: Unboxing, Assembly and First Boot
I’ll do so with the latest Raspberry Pi OS Bookworm based on Debian 12
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS links
Programming Leftovers
Rust and more
Security Leftovers
and Windows TCO
Rotating photos through CLI with FreeBSD
Some of the thumbnails images I generate for this blog have not a correct orientation - as in: portrait instead of landscape
Open Hardware: Name that Ware, Apple II, ESP32, and More
hardware links
today's howtos
5 howtos
Games: Retro Linux Gaming Computer, Steam Deck, Discord, and More
Latest from Liam Dawe
Wine 8.19
New release
This Linux Audio Player isn’t for Playing Music
Want to playback a lecture recording, transcribe an interview, or listen to a podcast episode without adding it to your music library
Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: P-Cores and E-Cores
This is a multi-part blog focusing on the Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
New Version of Rosy Crow Released
Rosy Crow is a Gemini protocol client for Android
October Was a Fine Month for GNU/Linux Worldwide (Especially in Developing Nations)
Maybe we should not be surprised that traffic in this site is growing
today's leftovers
Microsoft, CMS, and more
A build daemon in Guile
implemented in C++ with some helpers written in Guile.
Software: Televido, eza, “Wallpaper Slideshow” GNOME Extension
3 new articles
Security Leftovers
Patches and more
Graphics: Anti-aliasing and GPU Application Development
2 stories
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, WordPress Briefing, and More
Free software-centric
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Small computing
The main differences between OpenBSD, FreeBSD, NetBSD and DragonFly BSD
People who consider trying out one of the different BSD variants, OpenBSD, FreeBSD, NetBSD or DragonFly BSD, often ask about the main differences between the four projects
today's howtos
many more howtos for Monday
CentOS Going Away and CentOS Infrastructure Update
Some news related to the clone