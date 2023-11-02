Programming Leftovers
-
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Learning Rust #10: Added new feature with a HashMap
For quite a bit, I’ve been thinking about wanting to show the assists of specific players in the output. Yle’s teletext page does this for Finnish players by adding them in parenthesis below the line of a goal scored where those players gained assists.
-
Chris Hannah ☛ Finished Software #
As for Text Shot, that app is rather new. And it provides a single function, to transform text quotes into styled images. It has some basic support for colours, fonts, and even allows for Markdown formatting. But the core of the app is finished. And I think I’d like to keep it rather minimal rather than add a bunch of short-lived features.
-
Rlang ☛ Reading notes on Git in Practice by Mike McQuaid
While preparing materials for teaching Git a few months ago, I re-read Suzan Baert’s excellent post about Git and GitHub, where she mentioned having read “Git in Practice” by Mike McQuaid. I added the book to my Momox alerts, where it got available a few weeks later. The book source is on GitHub.
The book isn’t too heavy, so I took it with me on a long train journey! 🚋
Here are my reading notes, since I hope this habit of writing book learnings will stick. These notes are of limited generalizability, depending on what your own Git practice and knowledge are. Some chapter numbers are missing: they are those that were less relevant to me.
-
University of Toronto ☛ People do change what a particular version is of a Go module
Experienced Go developers know what is going on here; it's a variant of the half missing import. At some point the developer of the ireturn module released a v0.2.1, then changed their mind and re-released a different thing as v0.2.1. During the time in the middle (sort of), golangci-lint updated to 'ireturn@v0.2.1', saved the checksum in its go.sum, and caused the 'v0.2.1' module to be fetched through the (default) Go module proxy (possibly as part of running CI or dependabot tests), which cached it. Now anyone who fetches 'ireturn@v0.2.1' through the default Go module proxy gets one version, which is the version golangci-lint requires, and anyone who fetches the real version directly gets a different version, which the Go tooling refuses to accept.
-
Seth Michael Larson ☛ For You is not for me
I derive a lot of joy and meaning from being productive and engaging with people and projects I care about.
Towards doing more of that, I've done a bit of introspection and cost/benefit analysis of my waking hours. One area that has continued to find low value is time spent on platforms that have multiple of the following features: [...]