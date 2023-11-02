While preparing materials for teaching Git a few months ago, I re-read Suzan Baert’s excellent post about Git and GitHub, where she mentioned having read “Git in Practice” by Mike McQuaid. I added the book to my Momox alerts, where it got available a few weeks later. The book source is on GitHub.

The book isn’t too heavy, so I took it with me on a long train journey! 🚋

Here are my reading notes, since I hope this habit of writing book learnings will stick. These notes are of limited generalizability, depending on what your own Git practice and knowledge are. Some chapter numbers are missing: they are those that were less relevant to me.