Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Nico Cartron ☛ HTML email in Mutt <3
I recently went back to Mutt for my email, and I forgot how nice even HTML emails can be - granted, that's not Mutt's fault, but rather (in my case) w3m :)
-
FSF ☛ October GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali: Eleven new GNU releases!
To download: nearly all GNU software is available most reliably from https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/. Optionally, you may find faster download speeds at a mirror located geographically closer to you by choosing from the list of mirrors published at https://www.gnu.org/prep/ftp.html, or you may use https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/ to be automatically redirected to a (hopefully) nearby and up-to-date mirror.
-
Tor ☛ Who do you help when you support the Tor Project?
Right now, the Tor network, Tor Browser, onion services, Snowflake, and the ecosystem of tools and services built and maintained by the Tor Project are protecting the privacy of millions of people. Because of the way the Tor network and all Tor tools are designed, there’s no way for us to know what users are doing from a technical perspective. (That’s privacy by design.) Instead, in order to understand how different people use Tor, we ask! And in this blog post, we’re highlighting just some of the stories Tor users have shared with us (explicitly, with consent) about how Tor makes a difference in their lives.
-
Garrit Franke ☛ Tracking SQLite Database Changes in Git
So, is there a way around that? Turns out: there is! Here's a diff between two states of the SQLite database of GnuCash, which I'm currently trying out to manage my finances. I'll explain how I got this diff afterwards: [...]
-
Phil Eaton ☛ Writing a storage engine for Postgres: an in-memory Table Access Method
With Postgres 12, released in 2019, it became possible to swap out Postgres's storage engine.
This is a feature MySQL has supported for a long time. There are at least 8 different built-in engines you can pick from. MyRocks, MySQL on RocksDB, is another popular third-party distribution.
I assume there will be a renaissance of Postgres storage engines. To date, the efforts are nascent.