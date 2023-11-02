Open Hardware: Reverse-engineering, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

Introduced in 1973, Ethernet is the predominant way of wiring computers together. Chips were soon introduced to handle the low-level aspects of Ethernet: converting data packets into bits, implementing checksums, and handling network collisions. In 1982, Intel announced the i82586 Ethernet LAN coprocessor chip, which went much further by offloading most of the data movement from the main processor to an on-chip coprocessor. Modern Ethernet networks handle a gigabit of data per second or more, but at the time, the Intel chip's support for 10 Mb/s Ethernet put it on the cutting edge. (Ethernet was surprisingly expensive, about $2000 at the time, but expected to drop under $1000 with the Intel chip.) In this blog post, I focus on a specific part of the coprocessor chip: how it handles network collisions and implements exponential backoff.