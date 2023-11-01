Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Terence Eden ☛ Seven Years On Mastodon
I remember seeing the original "A new decentralized microblogging platform" on HackerNews back in October 2016. A few weeks later, I joined - becoming the 7,112th user. As the years went on, my use of it waxed and waned. I started cross-posting to both Mastodon and Twitter. Gradually, I started spending more time on the Fediverse.
Once Elon shat the bed on Twitter, I moved over completely. And, you know what, I don't regret it for a second.
Peter Eisentraut ☛ SQL identity columns
Autoincrementing columns, identity columns, serial columns, whatever you call it, this is clearly a popular feature in SQL databases, but with a bunch of different syntaxes. At least historically.
Rlang ☛ R Quixote in Spain: Organizing Annual R Conference and Writing Book for Hispanic R Users
The R Consortium recently had the opportunity to talk to Isidro Hidalgo Arellano and Gema Fernández-Avilés Calderón of the R Quixote user group in Spain. They discussed the R for Business, Teaching, and Research Conference (R4EDI) organized by the group annually. The conference acts as a bridge between students, researchers, and industry in Castilla-La Mancha. Each year, the group invites prominent data scientists from all over Spain to speak at the conference.