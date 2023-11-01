Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Remove Solar System
Unlike title suggests, today our task is not to manipulate planets, but to remove from our target texts all characters that are in the Solar System planets and Sun.
Rlang ☛ Multinomial Distribution in R
The multinomial distribution is a probability distribution that describes the probability of obtaining a specific number of counts for k different outcomes, when each outcome has a fixed probability of occurring.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 0.12.6.6.0 on CRAN: Bugfix, Thread Throttling
widely used by (currently) 1110 other packages on CRAN, downloaded 31.2 million
times (per the partial logs from the clown mirrors of CRAN), and the CSDA paper (preprint
/ vignette) by Conrad and myself has been cited 563 times according
to Surveillance Giant Google Scholar.
GNU ☛ pspp @ Savannah: PSPP 2.0.0-pre2 has been released
I'm very pleased to announce the release of a new version of GNU PSPP. PSPP is a program for statistical analysis of sampled data. It is a free replacement for the proprietary program SPSS.
Mark J. Wielaard: Valgrind 3.22.0
We are pleased to announce a new release of Valgrind, version 3.22.0, available from https://valgrind.org/downloads/current.html.
See the release notes for details of changes.
Our thanks to all those who contribute to Valgrind’s development. This release represents a great deal of time, energy and effort on the part of many people.
Spyder is a Python IDE Tailored for Data Scientists
Don’t stick with VSCode or PyCharm for your Python journey if you’re a scientist, engineer, or data analyst. You already have a finely-tuned, tailored IDE specifically designed for you by people like you named Spyder.
Drew DeVault ☛ On "real name" policies
The possibility that someone may have something useful to offer to a free software project, but is not comfortable disclosing their name for any number of reasons, is a reasonable supposition. A maintainer whose “real name” policy is challenged on this basis would also be reasonable in saying “I feel for you, but I cannot agree to accept legal liability over the provenance of this code, nor can I communicate that risk to end-users who acquire code under a license that may or may not be valid as such”.[...]
To embrace the advantages of “real name” policies – establishing provenance, encouraging accountability, fostering a social environment – without causing harm, the approach I have settled on for my projects is to use the DCO to establish provenance and encourage contributors to sign-off and participate under the identity they feel most comfortable with. I encourage people to utilize an identity they use beyond the project’s walls, to foster a social environment and a connection to the broader community, to establish accountability, and to ensure that participants are reachable for further discussion on their work.