Mozilla and Tor: Firefox, Thunderbird, Arti 1.1.10, Tails 5.19
Mozilla ☛ Quick as a Fox: Firefox keeps getting faster
Web browsing is a pervasive part of modern life, and the quality of the experience directly affects the quality of your day. When your tasks are disrupted by slow or unresponsive pages, it is frustrating and distracting. As such, performance is a key component of Mozilla’s vision for the web.
Tor ☛ Arti 1.1.10 is released: Assembling the onions
Arti is our ongoing project to create a next-generation Tor client in Rust. Now we're announcing the latest release, Arti 1.1.10
Arti 1.1.10 continues work on support for onion services in arti. And we are so very close! With this release, we can (technically) run as an onion service... though not yet in a useful way. (Onion services don't yet recover correctly after a restart, outdated keys are not removed, and we are missing other important security features.) You can find a list of what we still need to do on the bugtracker.
Tor ☛ New Release: Tails 5.19
You can now close a given Tor circuit from the Onion Circuits interface. This can help replace a particularly slow Tor circuit or troubleshoot issues on the Tor network.
At the request of people who use SecureDrop to provide secure whistleblowing platforms across the world, we added the sq- keyring-linter package. sq-keyring-linter improves the cryptographic parameters of PGP keys stored in their airgapped machines.
Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird 115 and Signatures Using The Obsolete SHA-1 Algorithm
As part of our continuing efforts to strengthen the security of Thunderbird, a change was made in version 115.0 that rejects the use of the SHA-1 algorithm in digital signatures of S/MIME emails.