today's howtos
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Portainer on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Portainer on Fedora 38. In the dynamic world of containerization, where speed and efficiency are paramount, tools like Portainer emerge as invaluable assets.
-
It's Ubuntu ☛ How To Correctly Install Uninstall GNU/Linux Ubuntu Nvidia Drivers Fast
Let us find out how to properly Install and Uninstall GNU/Linux Ubuntu Nvidia Drivers Fast using the Command line and also using UX/UI.
-
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Reset Your MySQL or MariaDB Root Password on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial we are going to explain how to reset MySQL or MariaDB Root password on Ubuntu 22.04. MySQL is an open-source SQL database management system distributed and supported by Oracle Corporation. It is a relational database management system that provides fast, reliable, scalable, and easy usage. MySQL works in client/server or embedded systems.
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Enable Kubectl Auto-Completion on Linux
Speed up your kubectl usage on GNU/Linux by setting up auto-completion for faster Kubernetes tasks.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to search and locate files with specific text strings
Ever needed to find a file containing a specific text string? Our guide unveils proven methods to efficiently search and pinpoint such files, simplifying your data navigation tasks.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Go on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Go on Ubuntu 22.04.
Go is an open source language created by Google.
If you have never heard about Go, Go is actually used on a lot of popular apps that you may be using daily.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Rust on Ubuntu 22.04
Whether you are a Rust developer, or a newbie learning Rust programming language, to be able to work on your projects written in Rust one must have Rust installed on computer.
Installing Rust on Ubuntu 22.04 can be done easily by using the official installer Rustup.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install PHP on Ubuntu
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install PHP on Ubuntu.
PHP is one of the most popular programming languages that is used and being used currently by a lot of companies and developers.
Even though there are a lot of programming languages that you can use to make
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Memcached on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Memcached stands out as a pivotal tool in enhancing the performance of dynamic web applications, thanks to its inception by Brad Fitzpatrick in 2003 for LiveJournal. It has since evolved into an indispensable asset for numerous high-traffic websites and applications.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
To install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, users can look forward to a web browsing experience that is both enhanced and efficient.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install EPEL on AlmaLinux EL9 or EL8
EPEL (Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux) stands as a crucial repository for Enterprise GNU/Linux distributions, and it plays a significant role for AlmaLinux users. In this guide, we will navigate through the process and benefits of how to install EPEL on AlmaLinux 9 or its older stable enterprise release of AlmaLinux 8.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firefox Nightly on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Firefox Nightly represents the cutting edge of browser technology, offering the latest features and updates directly from Mozilla’s development team.
-
Linux Capable ☛ Linux Kernel 6.6 Released: Key Updates & Features
The GNU/Linux community welcomes the newest iteration, GNU/Linux Kernel 6.6. This release boasts many enhancements and features. So let’s do a breakdown of what’s new. Enhanced Security Measures Intel’s Shadow Stack Integration The release of GNU/Linux Kernel 6.6 marks a significant step forward in bolstering system security.
-
-
Setup Cockpit Web Console on openSUSE 15.15 Leap