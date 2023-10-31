Tux Machines

9to5Linux

NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux Graphics Driver Is Out with Wayland Improvements, More

NVIDIA 545.29.02 is here with beta-quality support for NVIDIA GeForce and NVIDIA Workstation GPUs to open-source Linux kernel modules that NVIDIA offers alongside the proprietary variant of its graphics driver.

VLC 3.0.20 Brings Fixes for Potential Security Issue, AV1 Hardware Decoder

Coming just three weeks after VLC 3.0.19, the VLC 3.0.20 release fixes a potential security issue (OOB Write) in demuxers affecting MMS:// links by checking user size bounds, a crash that occurred with some old AMD graphics drivers, and a crash that occurred when the AV1 hardware decoder failed.

GNU Linux-Libre 6.6 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the just-released Linux 6.6 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.6 kernel is here to adjust the cleaning up of upstream changes to x86 microcode loaders, Intel AVS, Werror handling, as well as RPM spec file changes.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 29th, 2023

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Mozilla Doubles Down on Firefox DEB Package for Debian-Based Linux Distros

Back in April, I reported that Mozilla was offering a DEB package of the Firefox 113 release during the beta testing phase. Unfortunately, that was the only time a DEB package was available for download and, of course, it didn’t make it into the final release of Firefox 113, nor future releases.

Linux Kernel 6.6 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.6 include the long-awaited Shadow Stack hardware security feature to protect your Intel CPUs against stack-overwrite attacks, a new firmware-attributes driver for changing BIOS settings from within Linux on HP devices, a new eventfs subsystem for better memory efficiency of the tracing subsystem, and new IIO and Intel IVSC MEI drivers.

Ubuntu Buzz !

LibreOffice: How To Configure Font Replacements

This tutorial will help you configure font replacements on LibreOffice. This means the computer will automatically replace a font in an opened document with an existing font on your Ubuntu system, for example, replacing Times New Roman with a very identical font like FreeSerif. This is useful for teachers and students in increasing document compatibility/readability for themselves. This is applicable for all application suites including Writer, Calc and Impress. Now let's take care of it.

How To Merge MKV Videos Made Easy

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

LinuxGizmos.com

Cost effective ESP32 board equipped with SiP module

DietPi October 2023 news

Security Leftovers

Incus 0.2 has been released
This version incorporates most changes that went into LXD 5.19 as well as introduce a few additional features and improvements
Zimbabwe Says Adios to Microsoft
Zimbabwe seems to be bidding farewell to Windows
Raspberry Pi 5 Kit Review – Part 1: Unboxing, Assembly and First Boot
I’ll do so with the latest Raspberry Pi OS Bookworm based on Debian 12
Mozilla Doubles Down on Firefox DEB Package for Debian-Based Linux Distros
Mozilla announced today in a blog post that they are doubling down on offering a DEB package of their popular, open-source, and cross-platform Firefox web browser for Debian-based GNU/Linux distributions.
Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first release of Linux Mint to ship with an experimental Wayland session for its Cinnamon flavor.
GNU Linux-Libre 6.6 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.6 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers.
 
Apple's macOS Sonoma makes Macs with Asahi Linux unbootable
you shouldn’t rely on Linux on Apple M devices for anything serious
Gprofng GUI - gprofng GUI 1.0 released
We are are happy to announce the first release of GNU gprofng-gui, version 1.0
Fixing the "apt command not found" Error in Linux
A fix for the infamous "apt command not found" error in Linux.
Garuda Linux Released “Spizaetus” with New Hyperland ISO, Drops MATE, LXQt
Explore the latest release of Garuda Linux 20231029, "Spizaetus," and find out what makes this Arch-based distribution stand out.
Android Leftovers
How to Turn On Predictive Text Suggestions in Android
Linux Is about to Get Bcachefs Support, Here’s More on That
Linux kernel 6.7’s merge window is now open, and Bcachefs slid in! All indications point to things happening this time
NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux Graphics Driver Is Out with Wayland Improvements, More
NVIDIA 545.29.02 graphics driver for Linux is out now with support for the Night Light feature on GNOME and KDE Plasma desktops on Wayland, support to the NVIDIA VDPAU driver on Xwayland, and more.
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
Mainstream consumers typically do not know the Linux operating system powers their email service, favorite websites, television sets, and even their mobile phones and computers in some cases. Now, Wind River Linux is making inroads into the operation of electric-powered cars
Free Software is Better at Enduring Apocalyptic Events
Maybe one day we'll learn to live like animals... and not in a bad sense
China is Turning Down Apple and Microsoft, GNU/Linux on the Rise
Does this mean China is moving to GNU/Linux, as it vouched it would (several years ago)?
Happy Halloween to Tux Machiners
Thanks for staying around
Android Leftovers
Porsche will adopt Android Automotive, complete with Google apps
Rotating photos through CLI with FreeBSD
Some of the thumbnails images I generate for this blog have not a correct orientation - as in: portrait instead of landscape
Games: Retro Linux Gaming Computer, Steam Deck, Discord, and More
Latest from Liam Dawe
This Linux Audio Player isn’t for Playing Music
Want to playback a lecture recording, transcribe an interview, or listen to a podcast episode without adding it to your music library
Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: P-Cores and E-Cores
This is a multi-part blog focusing on the Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
New Version of Rosy Crow Released
Rosy Crow is a Gemini protocol client for Android
October Was a Fine Month for GNU/Linux Worldwide (Especially in Developing Nations)
Maybe we should not be surprised that traffic in this site is growing
A build daemon in Guile
implemented in C++ with some helpers written in Guile.
The main differences between OpenBSD, FreeBSD, NetBSD and DragonFly BSD
People who consider trying out one of the different BSD variants, OpenBSD, FreeBSD, NetBSD or DragonFly BSD, often ask about the main differences between the four projects
VLC 3.0.20 Brings Fixes for Potential Security Issue, AV1 Hardware Decoder
VideoLAN released today VLC 3.0.20 as a new update in the latest VLC 3.0 series of this popular, free, open-source, and cross-platform media player software for GNU/Linux.
Canonical teams up with MediaTek
things have progressed well, and Canonical has now announced the availability of Ubuntu 22.04 Desktop and Server for not only the high-end Genio 1200 EVK
MediaTek Genio 1200 Arm Cortex-A78/A55 EVK gets official Ubuntu 22.04 support
Canonical and MediaTek announced optimized Ubuntu images for the Genio 1200 EVK during Embedded Word 2023 last March
India Gives the Boot to Microsoft
India not only rejects Windows
Marius Nestor (9to5Linux) Fastest to Cover Linux Releases
We started to think that the release would be delayed and another RC would be announced instead of a final release
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 29th, 2023
The 160th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 29th, 2023.
Android Leftovers
Enhanced Android experience: Home Assistant boosts support with 'Device Controls'
Trinity Desktop Environment 14.1.1: Your Classic Linux Desktop Choice
Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE 14.1.1) brings the latest application updates, bug fixes, and enhancements with Debian Bookworm updates.
The Danger to Microsoft in Australia: Windows Devices Aren't Selling Well (0%)
Apple and Samsung dominating sales
Android Leftovers
Google is making it easier to sign in to Android apps
Unifont 15.1.04 Released
This release adds the CJK Unified Ideographs Extension I glyphs (U+2EBF0..U+2EE5D)
7 Best GNU/Linux Distros for Developers and Programmers
GNU/Linux offers a highly stable environment, which is further enhanced by its customizable features
12 of the Best Compression Tools to Compress Files on Linux
File compression is an integral part of system administration. Finding the best compression method requires significant determination. Luckily, there are many robust compression tools for Linux that make backing up system data easier. Here, we present some of the best Linux compression tools that can be used to compress files in Linux.
Radxa Zero 3W SBC features Rockchip RK3566 SoC, up to 8GB RAM in Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W form factor
More Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W lookalikes are coming to market
Raspberry Pi RP2040 Superior Boy Takes Cybersecurity on the Go
The Raspberry Pi has a super compact size which makes it a great choice for makers whose projects are reliant on portability
FreeBSD Jails vs. Docker: A Comparison
Both FreeBSD Jails and Docker containers have their strengths and are suitable for different use cases
Android Leftovers
Two-Page PDF View Now on Google Drive
5 reasons Linux is the best OS for coding
Linux is the better alternative for programming and software development
Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Cohesity Data Clown
new announcement
Review: The Murena Two with privacy switches
Murena is an organization which develops and distributes an open source operating system which takes Android and strips away the Google components, replacing them with privacy-focused alternatives
Linux Kernel 6.6 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the final release of the Linux 6.6 kernel series as a major update that introduces several new features, updated and new drivers for better hardware support, and other changes.
Linux Release Delayed by Lenovo
critical issue
Putting the Size of GNU/Linux in Perspective
judging the size of GNU/Linux based on intentionally distorted and biased maps would lead us astray
Free Software is a Wild Animal, Not a Pet, and One Entity Controlling It All Would Harm Its Freedom (and Users' Too)
In the Free software world, including GNU/Linux, we want choices, not just freedom to modify a component over which we have no choice (no viable alternative)
Google and Mozilla Destroy the Open Web
They're not done yet
TDE R14.1.1 released!
The Trinity Desktop Environment development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the TDE R14.1.1 release
Red Hat's Latest Corporate Puff Pieces
No community angle at all, just business sadly
Review of RaZberry 7 Pro Z-Wave Raspberry Pi HAT and Z-Uno2 Z-Wave board
Z-Wave.Me has sent us a couple of Smart Home devices based on Z-Wave technology for review, namely the RaZberry 7 Pro Raspberry Pi HAT and the Z-Uno2 board
Android Leftovers
From AI-generated wallpapers to flashing notifications: The new Android 14 features you didn't know about
Did India copy Android-compatible GrapheneOS in building its ‘indigenous’ operating system?
Security experts said doubts over the originality and security of the project could be resolved with more transparency
The Best Wallpaper Changer Extension for Ubuntu
Looking for an easy-to-use desktop wallpaper slideshow tool for Ubuntu
Crunch – lossy PNG image file optimization
It’s free and open source software
Unfinished projects
During the last years, I’ve been doing a lot of coding and no blogging
Apple’s and Microsoft's Failures, Blunders
Some recent news
Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux Updates
A couple of updates from RHEL cloners
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (42/2023): A Sailfish Community Update and upstream Ubuntu Touch builds for PinePhone
Also: A Ubuntu Touch Q&A, new Manjaro builds for PinePhone (Pro), Lomiri running on Mir 2 on postmarketOS, a timeline for Plasma 6, rustup packagaed in Debian and more!
Microsoft Tax Evasion
More on that
DietPi October 2023 news
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices
Reducing Confusion and Mindless Buzzwords
instead of the term "cloud computing" you might instead see "clown computing"