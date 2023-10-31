The 72-year-old creator of C++ gave a forward-looking keynote address last month as the programming language’s annual convention.

As the C++ community gathered for “CppCon” C++ conference in Aurora, Colorado, Bjarne Stroustrup promised his audience a talk that would first identify the specific kinds of safety measures needed in a programming language, and “Then I’m going to show you that we’ve been creeping up on that for a few decades.”

Stroustrup took some time to address critics who say the problem is C++ itself, and the solution is switching to another language. But he also went into more detail on a proposal that adds new safety tooling to address their specific criticisms — finally bringing a new solution to the world’s billions of lines of C++ code.