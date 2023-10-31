Incus 0.2 has been released
This version incorporates most changes that went into LXD 5.19 as well as introduce a few additional features and improvements.
Comments in LWN: Incus 0.2 released ("Changes include NVME storage support, support for migrating clustered environments from LXD, and more.")
Stéphane Graber: Announcing Incus 0.2
The second release of Incus is now out!
With this release, we finally got to spend less time on building up infrastructure and processes and more on working on meaningful improvements and new features with was really good to see!
This is also the first release with support for migrating LXD clusters over to Incus.
The built-in
lxd-to-incusmigration tool can now handle most standalone and clustered cases, performing a full initial validation of all settings to avoid surprises.