Do you own an NVIDIA graphics card and want to use NVIDIA drivers instead of the default Nouveau driver in Fedora to enhance your gaming, video editing, and 3D rendering experience? If so, don’t worry, because this blog will explain various methods for installing NVIDIA Drivers on your Fedora, allowing you to unlock your GPU’s full potential.

Note: If you are a beginner Fedora user or prefer a more automated and easy method, we recommend you opt for the RPM Fusion method. However, if you are an experienced Fedora user, you can install NVIDIA Drivers manually to get more control over the versions of your drivers that best suit your GPU.