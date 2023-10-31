today's howtos
-
APNIC ☛ How we measure: DNSSEC validation
At APNIC Labs, we publish a number of measurements of the deployment of various technologies that are being adopted on the Internet. Here we will look at how we measure the adoption of Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) validation.
-
Chris Coyier ☛ Exit Animations
Jessica Janiuk has proposed Exit animations (@exit-style). Which I’m liking so far. It pairs up with @starting-style which is also super useful for essentially the same reason in reverse.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Finding which NFSv4 client owns a lock on a Linux NFS(v4) server
A while back I wrote an entry about finding which NFS client owns a lock on a Linux NFS server, which turned out to be specific to NFS v3 (which I really should have seen coming, since it involved NLM and lockd). Finding the NFS v4 client that owns a lock is, depending on your perspective, either simpler or more complex. The simpler bit is that I believe you can do it all in user space; the more complex is that as far as I've been able to dig, you have to.
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ LibreOffice: How To Configure Font Replacements
This tutorial will help you configure font replacements on LibreOffice. This means the computer will automatically replace a font in an opened document with an existing font on your Ubuntu system, for example, replacing Times New Roman with a very identical font like FreeSerif. This is useful for teachers and students in increasing document compatibility/readability for themselves. This is applicable for all application suites including Writer, Calc and Impress. Now let's take care of it.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install NVIDIA Drivers on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Do you own an NVIDIA graphics card and want to use NVIDIA drivers instead of the default Nouveau driver in Fedora to enhance your gaming, video editing, and 3D rendering experience? If so, don’t worry, because this blog will explain various methods for installing NVIDIA Drivers on your Fedora, allowing you to unlock your GPU’s full potential.
Note: If you are a beginner Fedora user or prefer a more automated and easy method, we recommend you opt for the RPM Fusion method. However, if you are an experienced Fedora user, you can install NVIDIA Drivers manually to get more control over the versions of your drivers that best suit your GPU.