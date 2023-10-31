Open Hardware: Name that Ware, Apple II, ESP32, and More
Bunnie Huang ☛ Name that Ware, October 2023
The Ware for October 2023 is shown below. [...]
Colin Leroy-Mira ☛ Quicktake 100 for Apple II
Apple released their first Quicktake camera, the Quicktake 100, in 1994, ten years after the Apple //c. On the box, they very boldly wrote: “Requirements: 386, 486 or superior; 2MB of RAM, 10MB of free hard disk space; an 1.44MB floppy drive; a VGA, SVGA or superior card”. But was this true? No. They were just being lazy, or trying to get you to upgrade a perfectly functional 8-bit, 1MHz computer with 128kB of RAM and 140kB floppies. In fact, it was absolutely possible to do digital photography on an Apple //c.
Olimex ☛ ESP32-POE and ESP32-POE-ISO got beautiful plastic boxes!
Recently we made the first steps in 3D printing and can offer you beautiful plastic boxes for ESP32-POE and ESP32-POE-ISO.
J Pieper ☛ New nice to have accessories at mjbots.com
First, is a pre-built JST PH3 CAN-FD cable, initially available in 30cm lengths. It can be used to daisy chain between controllers, or connect up a pi3hat. Use it as is, or cut it and strip the wires to easily build a JST PH3 to pigtail cable.