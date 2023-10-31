Games: Retro Linux Gaming Computer, Steam Deck, Discord, and More
Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer Part 33: I Hate Mondays
Steam Deck officially hits over 12,000 games Playable and Verified
The little machine that just keeps on giving. The Steam Deck from Valve has now hit over 12,000 games that are rated Playable or Verified. While it's still far short of the total number of games and software on Steam, which is now over 96,000, it's still an impressive number that Valve has been able to get through and give some form of testing.
Discord for Linux gets Flathub Verified
Discord, the massively popular messaging platform for text, voice and video has now been fully Verified on Flathub and so it's now official from the developers. It's been available on Flathub for quite some time, although like many other packages, it was not being maintained by the actual developers.
God of War and Uncharted coming to GOG, plus a fresh game giveaway
Seems like GOG have really managed to pull Sony onboard with more games coming. They've confirmed both God of War and UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection are coming to GOG. No actual date has been given but the store pages are up, so if you prefer GOG then you'll be able to get even more great games sometime soon and this comes shortly after the GOG release of Days Gone too.