This Linux Audio Player isn’t for Playing Music
Check out Decibels, a novel new audio player for Linux written in Typescript and GTK4/libadwaita.
While Decibels can play music files, it is not designed for that purpose. It is more of a non-music, multi-purpose audio player for playing single files in, rather than managing a library of recordings, handling playlists, or displaying tags, metadata, album artwork, and other fluff.
Some may ask, “Why not just use a regular music player?” and they would have a point. If you are someone happy listening to ‘spoken word’ recordings in a full-blown music app like Rhythmbox you should absolutely continue doing so.
However, those who are looking for a more focused and streamlined experience for playing back voice clips, podcasts, lecture recordings, meetings, audiobooks, and other types of audio will likely find Decibels is more in tune with their needs.