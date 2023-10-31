This Linux Audio Player isn’t for Playing Music

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

This tutorial will help you configure font replacements on LibreOffice. This means the computer will automatically replace a font in an opened document with an existing font on your Ubuntu system, for example, replacing Times New Roman with a very identical font like FreeSerif. This is useful for teachers and students in increasing document compatibility/readability for themselves. This is applicable for all application suites including Writer, Calc and Impress. Now let's take care of it.

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.6 include the long-awaited Shadow Stack hardware security feature to protect your Intel CPUs against stack-overwrite attacks, a new firmware-attributes driver for changing BIOS settings from within Linux on HP devices, a new eventfs subsystem for better memory efficiency of the tracing subsystem, and new IIO and Intel IVSC MEI drivers.

Back in April, I reported that Mozilla was offering a DEB package of the Firefox 113 release during the beta testing phase. Unfortunately, that was the only time a DEB package was available for download and, of course, it didn’t make it into the final release of Firefox 113, nor future releases.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.6 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.6 kernel is here to adjust the cleaning up of upstream changes to x86 microcode loaders, Intel AVS, Werror handling, as well as RPM spec file changes.

Coming just three weeks after VLC 3.0.19, the VLC 3.0.20 release fixes a potential security issue (OOB Write) in demuxers affecting MMS:// links by checking user size bounds, a crash that occurred with some old AMD graphics drivers, and a crash that occurred when the AV1 hardware decoder failed.

This Linux Audio Player isn’t for Playing Music

Check out Decibels, a novel new audio player for Linux written in Typescript and GTK4/libadwaita.

While Decibels can play music files, it is not designed for that purpose. It is more of a non-music, multi-purpose audio player for playing single files in, rather than managing a library of recordings, handling playlists, or displaying tags, metadata, album artwork, and other fluff.

Some may ask, “Why not just use a regular music player?” and they would have a point. If you are someone happy listening to ‘spoken word’ recordings in a full-blown music app like Rhythmbox you should absolutely continue doing so.

However, those who are looking for a more focused and streamlined experience for playing back voice clips, podcasts, lecture recordings, meetings, audiobooks, and other types of audio will likely find Decibels is more in tune with their needs.

