Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: P-Cores and E-Cores
This is a multi-part blog focusing on the Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux. In this series, we examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective. We’ll compare the machine with modern desktop PC counterparts along the way.
This machine is from GEEKOM, a leading and respected brand and manufacturer of Mini PCs. They provide a 3 year warranty on their Mini PCs.
This article focuses on the two different cores present in the Intel NUC 13 Pro. They are Performance-cores (P-Cores) and Efficient-Cores (E-Cores).