Security Leftovers
Cryptojackers steal AWS credentials from GitHub in 5 minutes
Security researchers have uncovered a multi-year cryptojacking campaign they claim autonomously clones GitHub repositories and steals their exposed AWS credentials.
Google Dynamic Search Ads Abused to Unleash Malware 'Deluge'
An advanced feature of Google targeted ads can allow a rarely precedented flood of malware infections, rendering machines completely useless.
US regulators sue SolarWinds and its security chief for alleged cyber neglect ahead of Russian hack
U.S. regulators on Monday sued SolarWinds, a Texas-based technology company whose software was breached in a massive 2020 Russian cyberespionage campaign, for fraud for failing to disclose security deficiencies ahead of the stunning hack.
The company’s top security executive was also named in the complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking unspecified civil penalties, reimbursement of “ill-gotten gains” and the executive's removal.
Detected in December 2020, the SolarWinds hack penetrated U.S. government agencies including the Justice and Homeland Security departments, and more than 100 private companies and think tanks. It was a rude wake-up call on the perils of neglecting cybersecurity.
Windows TCO
Stanford schooled in cybersecurity after Akira claims ransomware attack
Other than the volume of data allegedly stolen by the group, little is known about the incident. Akira said it has access to "private information, confidential documents etc." but has otherwise remained tight-lipped.
U.S. cyber security firm indicates data breach sourced from ICMR
The Central Government is yet to respond to reports about the American cyber security and intelligence agency Resecurity’s alert on the alleged data leak of over 81 crore Indians Aadhaar and passport information along with names, phone numbers and addresses with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
