By writing some very unsophisticated malware, I learned quite a bit.

I was able to explore the bounds of a system and what it was able to do. But more importantly, I learned that writing malware wasn't harmless and could hurt other people and could also put my own activities at risk. It scared me out of doing any sort of security work for a while.

It taught me how much privilege I had. What I did was not legal and violated school rules, and some people may have had the book thrown at them. Instead, I had a teacher and mentor go to bat for me and ensure I could keep on learning.

It also taught me about the boundaries of systems, and the ways that security features can be abused. The ways that the systems we put in place can be exploited. Exploring systems, boundaries, what you can and cannot do—such a great way to learn. Just, do it with consent.