Programming Leftovers
-
[Repeat] Tom MacWright ☛ Rendering Tidbyt graphics in Rust
One of my other long-term projects has been building new graphics for my Tidbyt in Rust. It has been a slow, silly process in which I celebrate when a single pixel lights up on the device. I’m not even writing firmware or code that runs “on the device” - that’s a stretch goal for someday. I’m just writing a Rust program that renders some WebP graphics and pushes them to Tidbyt’s API.
-
Nicholas Tietz-Sokolsky ☛ That time I wrote malware and got caught
By writing some very unsophisticated malware, I learned quite a bit.
I was able to explore the bounds of a system and what it was able to do. But more importantly, I learned that writing malware wasn't harmless and could hurt other people and could also put my own activities at risk. It scared me out of doing any sort of security work for a while.
It taught me how much privilege I had. What I did was not legal and violated school rules, and some people may have had the book thrown at them. Instead, I had a teacher and mentor go to bat for me and ensure I could keep on learning.
It also taught me about the boundaries of systems, and the ways that security features can be abused. The ways that the systems we put in place can be exploited. Exploring systems, boundaries, what you can and cannot do—such a great way to learn. Just, do it with consent.
-
Rlang ☛ Randomness in R: runif(), punif(), dunif(), and quinf()
The runif() function generates random numbers from a uniform distribution. A uniform distribution is a distribution in which all values are equally likely. The runif() function takes three arguments: [...]
-
Austin Gil ☛ AI for Web Devs: What Are Neural Networks, LLMs, & GPTs?
Welcome back to this series where we are learning how to integrate AI tooling into web applications. In the previous posts, we got our project set up and did some basic integration.