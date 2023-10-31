Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
An open(ish) redirect on Mastodon
I've responsibly disclosed a small security issue with Mastodon (GHSA-8982-p7pm-7mqw). It allows a sufficiently determined attacker to use any Mastodon instance to redirect unwary users to a malicious site.
-
What's new in SQLite 3.44
SQlite 3.44 is just around the corner, and it has some decent features, so I think now it's a good time to show them off. Let's get started!
-
Soldering art from damaged electronic components
The soldering workshop was lot of fun and everyone had good time.
-
Updates on APNIC 58 and APNIC 60
For the past decade, APRICOT and APNIC conferences have rotated around four subregions in the Asia Pacific: East Asia, South Asia, South East Asia and Oceania. This rotation was interrupted between 2020 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic when conferences were held online only. The usual rotation of APNIC conference locations has since restarted.
-
It’s #MagPiMonday – show us what you’re making
Every Monday we ask the question: have you made something with a Raspberry Pi over the weekend? Every Monday, The MagPi‘s followers send amazing photos and videos of the things they’ve made.