Programming Leftovers
-
Will Kahn-Greene: Tecken/Socorro: Code info lookup: retrospective (2023)
In November, 2021, we wrote up a bug in the Tecken product to support download symbols files using the code file and code id.
In July, 2023, Mozilla migrated users for backdoored Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 from Firefox release channel to ESR channel. Firefox / backdoored Windows / release is sampled by the Socorro collector, so the system only accepts and processes 10% of incoming crash reports. When the users were migrated, their crash reports moved to an unsampled group, so then we were getting 100% of those incoming crash reports. That caused a volume increase of 30k.
-
Rlang ☛ Randomness in R: runif(), punif(), dunif(), and quinf()
Randomness is an essential part of many statistical and machine learning tasks. In R, there are a number of functions that can be used to generate random numbers, but the runif() function is the most commonly used.
-
Qt ☛ Direct3D 12 Support in Qt 6.6
This means that the number of supported 3D Hey Hi (AI) is now up to five: Vulkan, Metal, OpenGL / OpenGL ES, Direct3D 11, and Direct3D 12. Applications using Qt Quick and Qt Quick 3D can now choose to use D3D12 to render the contents of a QQuickWindow or QQuickView. In addition, building on the architectural improvements introduced earlier in this blog post, QQuickWidget is also fully supported.
-
Qt ☛ KDE Akademy 2023: Our Qt Highlights
-
Federico Mena-Quintero: Stuttgart 2005: Memories of GUADECs past