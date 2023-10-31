Libre Arts - Weekly recap — 30 October 2023
Week highlights: new features coming to GIMP and Krita, Scribus is getting a facelift with Indigo UI, FreeCAD is undergoing a sketching workflow revamp, Ardour is getting Launchpad X support.
As an experiment, I made a video version of the recap. I’m getting rusty with videos, the audio isn’t great, and there are some bloopers. But hey, let’s improve on that the next time!
Mark Sweeney is getting really active with improving GIMP here and there. Some of the more recent patches he submitted: [...]