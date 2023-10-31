Microsoft Doing Bad
-
The Guardian battles controversy over offensive AI-backed poll, blames Microsoft for it [Ed: The Guardian continues to take bribes from Famous Criminal Bill Gates though]
In 2020, Microsoft announced huge layoffs across MSN and Azure organizations, among others, due to the company replacing its editor and curators with AI algorithms. Now, the algorithms seem to have caused an issue between Microsoft and The Guardian.
-
Unofficial Xbox accessories set to be blocked – here's when the devices will be unusable
Xbox users who are keen on using third-party accessories may soon have to replace their gamepads and other kit according to a new policy update from Microsoft. Unofficial third-party Xbox accessories will no longer be usable with Xbox consoles as of November 12, 2023, with a new error code confirming this date appearing on some gamer's screens.
-
Microsoft blocks access to T24
All of T24's content was inaccessible for 4 hours and 15 minutes.