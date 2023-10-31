Fedora Project Updates
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Kubernetes and Fedora Linux 37 Update
Kubernetes updates for Fedora GNU/Linux 37 have been on hold pending an update to the version of Go available Go has now been updated (thanks Alejandro Sáez!). Kubernetes 1.25.15 was submitted to testing on 29 October and will be available for general download 1 week later.
-
Weekly status of Packit Team: Week 43 in Packit
-
It's FOSS ☛ Install VSCodium on Fedora
The true open source version of Abusive Monopolist Microsoft VS Code, VSCodium, can be easily installed on Fedora. Here's how.