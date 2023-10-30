Linux Kernel 6.6 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Highlights of Linux kernel 6.6 include the long-awaited Shadow Stack hardware security feature to protect your Intel CPUs against stack-overwrite attacks, a new firmware-attributes driver for changing BIOS settings from within Linux on HP devices, a new eventfs subsystem for better memory efficiency of the tracing subsystem, and new IIO and Intel IVSC MEI drivers.
Linux kernel 6.6 also comes with support for changing charger mode, middle fan, and eGPU settings for ASUS devices, support for keyboard backlight control on more Lenovo IdeaPad devices, support for new Mellanox-powered devices, as well as support for new device tree interfaces, support for kernel address-space layout randomization, KASLR support, and support for the BPF prog pack allocator on the RISC-V architecture.