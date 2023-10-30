Mozilla Doubles Down on Firefox DEB Package for Debian-Based Linux Distros
Back in April, I reported that Mozilla was offering a DEB package of the Firefox 113 release during the beta testing phase. Unfortunately, that was the only time a DEB package was available for download and, of course, it didn’t make it into the final release of Firefox 113, nor future releases.
It would appear that Mozilla needed more time to work on the DEB package for Debian and Ubuntu-based distributions, and it looks like it will finally become a thing starting with an upcoming Firefox release, like Firefox 121 or later.
OMG Ubuntu:
Mozilla’s New Repo Brings Firefox Nightly Deb Builds to Ubuntu
The Deb packages in the new repository are said to offer ‘multiple benefits’ compared to Snap and Flatpak builds.
First, the Deb packages are compiled with optimisation to improve performance. Second, the binary is “hardened” with all security flags enabled. Third, updates are delivered directly from source, which is faster than waiting for them to be packaged via other channels.