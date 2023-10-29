today's leftovers
-
Tux Digital ☛ TWIL 239: Plasma 6, Raspberry Pi 5, Ubuntu Summit 2023, /e/OS, Lutris & more GNU/Linux news
On this episode of TWIL (239), the KDE community has announced the expected release date for Plasma 6. Raspberry Pi’s are starting to hit the roads.
-
Hackaday ☛ Using EPROMS And EEPROMs As Programmable Logic With Lisp
That EPROMs, EEPROMs and kin can be used as programmable logic should probably not come as a major surprise, but [Jimmy] has created a Lisp-based project that makes using these chips as a logic array very straightforward. All it takes is importing the package into one’s Lisp project and defining the logic, before the truth function generates the binary file that can be written to the target chip.
-
Pete Zaitcev: Python subprocess and stderr
Suppose you want to create a pipeline with the subprocess and you want to capture the stderr. A colleague of mine upstream wrote this: [...]
-
Djalel Oukid ☛ Firefox Isn't Just a Browser; It Is a Web Resistance, and It's Now at Version 119
I'm baffled as to why Google Chrome still dominates the browser market when Firefox, a faster and privacy-conscious open-source browser, is readily available! In the previous update, Firefox introduced a long-awaited feature – an automatic and customizable built-in translation.