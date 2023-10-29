Security Leftovers
-
Free Press Journal ☛ FPJ Cyber Secure: Ethical Hacking Student Loses ₹7.75 Lakh To Cyber Extortionists
A 22-year-old professional gamer lost around Rs7.75 lakh to unknown cyber extortionists who threatened to harm his family and coerced him into paying money at regular intervals. In his complaint lodged with the Matunga police on Friday, the Wadala resident said that he was taking class on 'Ethical Hacking' on Ubuntu, which is an open source Linux-based operating system used on computers.
In August, he received an audio message from an unknown person at Ubuntu's console which is a command line that allows users to interact with peers. Upon hearing the clip, the complainant was shocked as the sender had detailed information regarding the whereabouts of the gamer and his family, and also knew about his day-to-day activities.
-
CBC ☛ 2023-10-23 [Older] 5 southwestern Ontario hospitals hit by cyberattack, patient appointments to be rescheduled [Ed: Windows TCO]
-
CBC ☛ 2023-10-24 [Older] Cyberattack at 5 southwestern Ontario hospitals leaves patients awaiting care [Ed: Windows TCO]
-
Hackaday ☛ Open Source Key Programmer For HiTag2 Keys
Hitag transponders have been used in a wide variety of car keys as a protective measure against hot-wiring and theft. They’re also a reason why it’s a lot more expensive to get car keys duplicated these days for many models that use this technology. However, there is now an open source programmer that works with these transponder keys, thanks to [Janne Kivijakola].