A 22-year-old professional gamer lost around Rs7.75 lakh to unknown cyber extortionists who threatened to harm his family and coerced him into paying money at regular intervals. In his complaint lodged with the Matunga police on Friday, the Wadala resident said that he was taking class on 'Ethical Hacking' on Ubuntu, which is an open source Linux-based operating system used on computers.

In August, he received an audio message from an unknown person at Ubuntu's console which is a command line that allows users to interact with peers. Upon hearing the clip, the complainant was shocked as the sender had detailed information regarding the whereabouts of the gamer and his family, and also knew about his day-to-day activities.