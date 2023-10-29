This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

TDE R14.1.1 released!

The Trinity Desktop Environment development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the TDE R14.1.1 release.



TDE is a free/libre lightweight desktop environment intended for computer users preferring a lean and efficient experience. It is available for various GNU/Linux distros, BSD and DilOS. Low on system requirements, it is also an ideal choice for dated hardware, while still providing a fully usable desktop.

R14.1.1 comes with the ability to drag and tile windows to the display's borders and corners, adds several improvements to keyboard shortcuts settings, a few new wallpapers, better support in SunOS/Illumos/DilOS and support for libxine2's logarithmic volume settings. It also has some important fixes for tdepowersave's display brightness control, arts sound server start up crash, TQt3's recursive mutexes and for the high CPU usage detected on some RPM distros with R14.1.0. Behind the scenes, an effort to clean up and enhance TQt3 and tqtinterface code has started and will be going on across multiple releases.



