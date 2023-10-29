TDE R14.1.1 released!
The Trinity Desktop Environment development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the TDE R14.1.1 release.
TDE is a free/libre lightweight desktop environment intended for computer users preferring a lean and efficient experience. It is available for various GNU/Linux distros, BSD and DilOS. Low on system requirements, it is also an ideal choice for dated hardware, while still providing a fully usable desktop.
R14.1.1 comes with the ability to drag and tile windows to the display's borders and corners, adds several improvements to keyboard shortcuts settings, a few new wallpapers, better support in SunOS/Illumos/DilOS and support for libxine2's logarithmic volume settings. It also has some important fixes for tdepowersave's display brightness control, arts sound server start up crash, TQt3's recursive mutexes and for the high CPU usage detected on some RPM distros with R14.1.0. Behind the scenes, an effort to clean up and enhance TQt3 and tqtinterface code has started and will be going on across multiple releases.