today's howtos
Ubuntubuzz ☛ 2023-10-22 [Older] How To Install Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur with Dualboot, UEFI and External Disk Methods
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Showing most popular posts with Netlify Analytics
There are three parts to the current implementation: fetching the most popular posts, storing them on a JSON file and displaying them.
Devever ☛ Expect-CT Lite: A humble proposal for minimal CT enforcement in TLS certificates
Last week we witnessed the discovery of the compromise of an XMPP service, most likely by a Western nation-state. While it's not directly related to any attack which was carried out in this incident, one thing that has been brought to my attention in the aftermath of this is that Certificate Transparency logging remains optional for CAs.
Xe's Blog ☛ How to fix terraform and nix flakes
Recently Terraform changed licenses to the Business Source License. This is a non-free license in the eyes of Nix, so now whenever you update your project flakes, you get greeted by this lovely error: [...]
TecMint ☛ How to Install Oracle Database 23c in RHEL 8
Oracle has again proved why it’s a leading player in the database market by releasing its latest version, Oracle Database 23c (code-named “App Simple”), for free on April 3, 2023. This is a bold step by Oracle that will disrupt the database market and make it the go-to database for many people who want to develop and run data-driven apps.
In this blog post, we will delve into the process of installing Oracle Database 23c on RHEL 8 distribution. However, before we embark on the installation journey, let’s understand why Oracle Database 23c (Developer Release) is gaining so much popularity.
Make Use Of ☛ How to Downgrade to an Older Version of Linux
It's easy to downgrade Linux to an older version in case a new distro release breaks your system.
XDA ☛ How to enable SSH on Ubuntu
Secure Shell (SSH) is a popular network protocol used to remotely log in and share file transfers between your computer (the client) and the service (the server). It works across different operating systems, which means it also will work on Ubuntu Linux. So if you have a great desktop running Ubuntu, or a great Linux laptop and want to use SSH, all you have to do is fire up a Terminal and run a few commands. We'll guide you through the process right here.
XDA ☛ 5 things you can do to make Linux look more like Windows 11
Considering the convenience and easy-to-use layout of Windows 11, it’s easy to see why many users refuse to install Linux on their systems. Aside from the different pre-installed apps and services, Linux relies more on the Terminal and uses an entirely different interface from Windows 11, making the transition quite jarring for new users.
Fortunately, you can install some free-to-use packages and desktop environments to make your Linux OS appear like Windows 11.