Oracle has again proved why it’s a leading player in the database market by releasing its latest version, Oracle Database 23c (code-named “App Simple”), for free on April 3, 2023. This is a bold step by Oracle that will disrupt the database market and make it the go-to database for many people who want to develop and run data-driven apps.

In this blog post, we will delve into the process of installing Oracle Database 23c on RHEL 8 distribution. However, before we embark on the installation journey, let’s understand why Oracle Database 23c (Developer Release) is gaining so much popularity.