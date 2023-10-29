Do you waddle the waddle?

This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

DietPi October 2023 news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 29, 2023



DietPi v8.23 which was released this past week, introduced a variety of enhancements, specifically targeting devices like Raspberry Pi, ROCK5B, ROCK 4, and VisionFive 2, alongside several notable improvements and many bug fixes.

DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.

These are the October updates for DietPi v8.23...

