Windows TCO

[Repeat] Security Week ☛ Advanced ‘StripedFly’ Malware With 1 Million Infections Shows Similarities to NSA-Linked Tools
StripedFly, the cybersecurity firm says, was initially detected in 2017, when it was misclassified as a cryptocurrency miner, despite its custom EternalBlue SMBv1 exploit that allowed it to spread quietly, avoiding detection by most security solutions.
Stanford University ☛ Ransomware group threatens to leak Stanford police data
Notorious ransomware gang ‘Akira’ listed Stanford University on the darknet as the target of a ransomware attack on Friday morning. Screenshots of the listing were shared on other parts of the internet, including the r/stanford subreddit and on X (formerly Twitter) by cyber risk analyst Brett Callow.
Data Breaches ☛ Stanford University Investigating “Cybersecurity Incident”
Earlier in the day, the Akira ransomware group had listed Stanford University on its leak site with a note, “Soon the university will be also known for 430Gb of internal data leaked online. Private information, confidential documents etc.”
Stanford University ☛ Stanford statement on Department of Public Safety cybersecurity incident
The security and integrity of our information systems are top priorities, and we work continually to safeguard our network. We are continuing to investigate a cybersecurity incident at the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) to determine the extent of what may have been impacted.
ABC ☛ SA Health patients caught up in data breach of third-party platform Personify Care
The state government said "unintentional human error" by patient portal Personify Care allowed an "unauthorised third party" to delete a folder used to store patient documents uploaded to an online platform.