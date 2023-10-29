today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ 2023-10-28 [Older] Alerting on sticky configuration reload failures for Prometheus
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install WoeUSB on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
WoeUSB stands as a distinguished utility in the GNU/Linux ecosystem, providing users with the capability to create bootable Windows USB drives effortlessly. For those looking to install WoeUSB on Fedora Linux, delving into its key features and advantages is essential to leverage its potential fully.
How to add a Terminal opening shortcut in Debian Linux
Whether you are using Debian 12, 11, 10, or any other version you will not find the keyboard shortcut like Ubuntu by default to open the command terminal app, therefore, we have to create one manually but how?
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install MySQL on Ubuntu 22.04 Step-by-Step
In this guide, you will learn how to install MySQL on Ubuntu 22.04 step-by-step.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Anaconda on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Anaconda on Ubuntu 22.04.
Anaconda is a Python distribution for data science. Anaconda comes with conda package manager that allows you to install and manage over 7.5K open source packages on your system.