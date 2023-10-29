Wine 8.19
The Wine development release 8.19 is now available.
What's new in this release: - Mono engine updated to version 8.1.0. - More DirectMusic implementation. - Various bug fixes.
The source is available at:
https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/8.x/wine-8.19.tar.xz
