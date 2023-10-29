Do you waddle the waddle?

This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

Wine 8.19

The Wine development release 8.19 is now available.

What's new in this release: - Mono engine updated to version 8.1.0. - More DirectMusic implementation. - Various bug fixes.

The source is available at:

https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/8.x/wine-8.19.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:

https://www.winehq.org/download

You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.

