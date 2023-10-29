This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

Google and Mozilla Destroy the Open Web

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 29, 2023



They're not done yet.

THE sister site has just noted that Google is making a move to quash Ogg, starting with Theora. This looks like another monopolistic move, falsely justified using security even though "there are no known holes in Theora," to quote Ryan Farmer. "It's definitely simpler than WebM. They could have made an intra-frame image format using Theora. Wikipedia uses a lot of Theora videos. This is an attempt to get them to transcode them into lower quality WebM or something and stuff Wikipedia with more Googleisms. You never get a transcode from one lossy format to another that is better than the original file, which is why if you find an MP3 somewhere, you don't just transcode it and say you have an Opus file now."

In short, this is another attack on the Open Web, this time by Google. One can be more or less certain that Firefox will follow suit; Mozilla is so financially dependent on Google that eventually it always does whatever Google wants. █