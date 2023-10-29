Google and Mozilla Destroy the Open Web
They're not done yet.
THE sister site has just noted that Google is making a move to quash Ogg, starting with Theora. This looks like another monopolistic move, falsely justified using security even though "there are no known holes in Theora," to quote Ryan Farmer. "It's definitely simpler than WebM. They could have made an intra-frame image format using Theora. Wikipedia uses a lot of Theora videos. This is an attempt to get them to transcode them into lower quality WebM or something and stuff Wikipedia with more Googleisms. You never get a transcode from one lossy format to another that is better than the original file, which is why if you find an MP3 somewhere, you don't just transcode it and say you have an Opus file now."
In short, this is another attack on the Open Web, this time by Google. One can be more or less certain that Firefox will follow suit; Mozilla is so financially dependent on Google that eventually it always does whatever Google wants. █