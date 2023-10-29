Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

DietPi October 2023 news

Coin-sized Linux Micro development board with Rockchip RV1103

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Merge MKV Videos Made Easy

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

How To Install Mageia 9 GNU/Linux with Dualboot, UEFI and External Drive Methods

This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 29, 2023

  1. [Video] The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Needs More Guts, More Public Statements in Support of Its Core Tenets
    transition back into something more 'gutsy'
  2. 10 Years Ago (2013-10-31) We Said We'd Leave WordPress and We Finally Did It (After a Decade with LTS Versions, Whose Support Ended Months Ago)
    Looking back, we are very gratified about the move
  3. Our Second Month in Our Virtual Private Server
    We're fully aware that the news is "slowing down"
  4. Microsoft Has Lost in Palestine
    This firm relies on data that is derived from counting Web users
  5. [Meme] Coming Up Next: How Free Software-Hostile Militants Are Fabricating Stories About Free Software Campaigners, Using Fictional Characters and Made Up Allegations
    Coming soon...
  6. Further Interesting Developments in the Story of the Serial Strangler, Alex Graveley, Who Made the Microsoft GPL Violation (and Plagiarism) Machine, GitHub Copilot
    Will he and Friedman ever be held accountable for what they did? $9 billion in damages is quite a lot.
  7. Microsoft Adding Bugs to Chrome, Calling It 'Edge'
    Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
  8. The Latest Web Server Survey From Netcraft Shows Microsoft's Continued Demise
    Apache "gained 19.6 million sites (+8.51%)" and nginx "gained 49,104 web-facing computers (+1.01%)."
  9. Google and Mozilla Are Herding Web Users Like a Bunch of Sheep to be 'Monetised'
    The Web isn't open anymore. It hasn't been for years.
  10. Dima Krasner's Guppy Protocol Specification Has an Implementation in Python Now
    However rudimentary, protocols' prototypes count too
  11. They Always Justify Monopoly and Monoculture Using 'Security' (Because "Anything But Us is Unsafe!")
    This has nothing to do with security. It is about domination.
  12. Links 29/10/2023: Long COVID, Matthew Perry Dies
    Links for the day
  13. Links 28/10/2023: Microsoft Down Further in Web Servers
    Links for the day
  14. 'Public' Surveys and 'Independent' Polls, Brought to You by Jeffrey Esptein's Close Ally Bill Gates
    Don't worry, it's still totally objective!
  15. Rejecting Terms Designed to Confuse and Bias People's Perception
    the term "cloud computing" or "the cloud" ought not even be mentioned
  16. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, October 28, 2023
    IRC logs for Saturday, October 28, 2023
  17. [Video] Recent Addition of New Videos and Plans to Cover Site News Only About Once a Week
    Our anniversary is now just over a week away
  18. Links 28/10/2023: Guppy Protocol Specification v0.3.2, Creative Commons Besieged
    Links for the day
  19. For Better or For Worse, Richard Stallman Does Not View Growing Software Complexity as an Impediment to Freedom
    When it comes to highly complex software like a "modern" (proprietary-leaning) Web browser or systemd, Dr. Stallman does not view the problem as new or particularly troublesome
  20. [Video] Richard Stallman (RMS) on Free Software in Singularity
    it is audio only
  21. Links 28/10/2023: Clown Computing, Brain on Zoom, Google's Bought Monopoly
    Links for the day
  22. Microsoft Defrauding the Taxpayers, IRS Took Decades to Do Something About It
    Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
  23. Links 28/10/2023: Right to Repair Comments on Apple
    Links for the day
  24. Over at Tux Machines...
    2 days' GNU/Linux news
  25. IRC Proceedings: Friday, October 27, 2023
    IRC logs for Friday, October 27, 2023
  26. Canonical Selling and Upselling Microsoft, Calling NSA Surveillance 'Confidential'
    Typical Mark Shuttleworth at it again, selling Microsoft for profit instead of competing with the company.
  27. [Video] Richard M. Stallman at Hackers Congress Paralelní Polis (HCPP) This Month
    RMS sounds very clear (some prior talks of his had unfortunate microphone/mask 'malfunctions') and his mind works immaculately

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Red Hat's Latest Corporate Puff Pieces
No community angle at all, just business sadly
Microsoft Tax Evasion
More on that
 
Free Software is a Wild Animal, Not a Pet, and One Entity Controlling It All Would Harm Its Freedom (and Users' Too)
In the Free software world, including GNU/Linux, we want choices, not just freedom to modify a component over which we have no choice (no viable alternative)
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
Wine 8.19
New release
Google and Mozilla Destroy the Open Web
They're not done yet
TDE R14.1.1 released!
The Trinity Desktop Environment development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the TDE R14.1.1 release
today's leftovers
4 more stories or shows
Security Leftovers
Windows TCO and scams
today's howtos
5 howtos for now
Review of RaZberry 7 Pro Z-Wave Raspberry Pi HAT and Z-Uno2 Z-Wave board
Z-Wave.Me has sent us a couple of Smart Home devices based on Z-Wave technology for review, namely the RaZberry 7 Pro Raspberry Pi HAT and the Z-Uno2 board
Android Leftovers
From AI-generated wallpapers to flashing notifications: The new Android 14 features you didn't know about
Did India copy Android-compatible GrapheneOS in building its ‘indigenous’ operating system?
Security experts said doubts over the originality and security of the project could be resolved with more transparency
The Best Wallpaper Changer Extension for Ubuntu
Looking for an easy-to-use desktop wallpaper slideshow tool for Ubuntu
Crunch – lossy PNG image file optimization
It’s free and open source software
Unfinished projects
During the last years, I’ve been doing a lot of coding and no blogging
today's leftovers
LF, FOSS, and more
Apple’s and Microsoft's Failures, Blunders
Some recent news
Programming Leftovers
half a dozen picks
Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux Updates
A couple of updates from RHEL cloners
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (42/2023): A Sailfish Community Update and upstream Ubuntu Touch builds for PinePhone
Also: A Ubuntu Touch Q&A, new Manjaro builds for PinePhone (Pro), Lomiri running on Mir 2 on postmarketOS, a timeline for Plasma 6, rustup packagaed in Debian and more!
Windows TCO
The cost of relying on Microsoft
today's howtos
8 howtos
DietPi October 2023 news
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices
Reducing Confusion and Mindless Buzzwords
instead of the term "cloud computing" you might instead see "clown computing"
October 2023 Web Server Survey
Further decreases for Microsoft this month
KDE and GNOME: Unfinished Work, PlasmaTube, This Week in GNOME, and FlatSync Status Updat
4 reports from today
Software: Data Science Notebook Software, Wallpaper Changers, and Crunch
3 new articles or lists
today's howtos
only 3 more for now
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino Stories
4 more stories for now
Netgate Announces to Stop Offering pfSense Home+Lab
Netgate discontinues the pfSense Home+Lab offering due to unauthorized redistribution. Dive into the reasons and repercussions
today's leftovers
Red Hat, Ubuntu, and more
Programming Leftovers
R, Rust and more
Nimo Planet completes spatial computing system for hybrid work
The solution is built on the foundation of Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and Linux, Nimo OS is based on the Android ecosystem
Security Leftovers
Many of stories and CISA lists
Open Hardware: Pimoroni, Raspberry Pi, Retro, and 3-D Printing
4 articles
Canoeboot 20231026 released!
This new release, Canoeboot 20231026, released today 26 October 2023, is based on the Libreboot 20231021 release
today's howtos
many howtos from this week
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, Nextcloud, Fediverse, and Many Videos
Audio and video
AlmaLinux 9.3 Beta, SCALE 23.10 Release
Br OS 23.10 also
FreeBSD 14.0-RC3 Now Available
The third RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
Taking Stock: The Present Condition of GNOME Web (Epiphany)
We examine the present condition of GNOME Web (Epiphany) in this 2023 status update article with its accessibility, privacy features, and compatibility with modern web standards. Is this open-source gem poised to challenge Chrome and Firefox? Let's find out.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Cohesity Data Clown
new announcement
Dave McKay's Latest HowTos
half a dozen this past week
Developing Nations or B.R.I.C.S. Has a Thirst for Knowledge About GNU/Linux and BSDs
Demand or a "growing thirst" for news about Free software seems not to come from Western nations as much as "developing" (poor) nations
Security Leftovers
half a dozen more stories
Linux on Scratch Is Proven Possible, Thanks to This Clever RISC-V Emulator Project
Running a Scratch port of Charles Lohr's RISC-V emulator, this clever project achieves the seemingly impossible.
Android Leftovers
These Are the Best Android Apps for 2023
Programming Leftovers
Java, Python, and more
today's howtos
3 howtos only for now
A new accessibility architecture for modern free desktops
My name is Matt Campbell, and I’m delighted to announce that I’m joining the GNOME accessibility team to develop a new accessibility architecture
Software: Tor Browser, Kafka vs RabbitMQ, and More
updated and new pages
Microsoft and Security Issues
Windows TCO etc.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5, SparkFun, and More
Miniature computing
Open source vs 'sort of' open source is as old as software
Then there are programs that started as open source, but their owners and licenses shifted the rules over time so that many people no longer even know that they were ever open source
Fedora Linux 39 Release Delayed Due to Last-Minute Bugs
Due to some last-minute bugs, Fedora 39, slated for release on October 24, is postponed with a new release date of October 31
The 6 Best System Monitor Apps for Linux
Want a system monitor app that will help you efficiently manage resources on your Linux PC? Here are some of the best options
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 gains upstream Linux support
Linaro has announced upstream Linux support for the newly released Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform also codenamed SM8650
Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first release of Linux Mint to ship with an experimental Wayland session for its Cinnamon flavor.
These past 2 weeks in KDE: Wayland color management, the desktop cube returns, and optional shadows in Spectacle
I challenge anyone to read this week’s (well, these past two weeks’) report and not find something they’ve been wanting for a long time
Coin-sized Linux Micro development board with Rockchip RV1103
The Luckfox Pico Mini is a low-cost Linux micro development board equipped with a Rockchip RV1103
Thunderbird for Android / K-9 Mail: September 2023 Progress Report
Welcome back to your monthly K-9 Mail update! The previous month ended with Mozilla’s All-Hands event in Montreal, Canada
Ready to play Mageia for gamers and creators
Mageia offers an improved experience for gamers, digital content creators, video editing and all multimedia
Games: Valheim, ARK: Survival Ascended, Steam Scream: The Reveng, Blacksad: Under the Skin
Latest 4 articles from Liam Dawe
Software Leftovers
eza, Project Management Software, and more
today's leftovers
LF and more
Programming Leftovers
GNOME and more
Security Leftovers
Lots of stories today
Fedora Family / IBM Leftovers
Some Red Hat stuff
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack and Fairphone 4
2 new ones
The Latest Microsoft Layoffs and Ship-Jumping
3 articles for now
today's howtos
many howtos from today and yesterday
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino
5 new articles
Akademy 2023 Video Coverage
8 new videos
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” Is Slated for Release on April 25th, 2024
Canonical unveiled today the codename of the next Ubuntu version, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, as the “Noble Numbat”, which is slated for release next year on April 25th.
Apache, Plasma, firewalld updates in Tumbleweed
This week saw a major transition in openSUSE Tumbleweed for YaST as it moved to a new major version