This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

Free Software is a Wild Animal, Not a Pet, and One Entity Controlling It All Would Harm Its Freedom (and Users' Too)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 30, 2023



Don't rely on IBM*, it has its own agenda that's somewhat akin to TiVoisation; if you avoid its stack/chain, such as systemd, many things won't run anymore

THERE is a discussion going on in IRC tonight. It is about Red Hat and how (or why) it is trying to dominate everything.

Claiming to "love animals" by keeping them caged is refuting oneself. Neither humans nor any other kind of animal belong inside cages. They don't want cages. The cages represent a prison, i.e. a punishment or a form of suffering.

In the Free software world, including GNU/Linux, we want choices, not just freedom to modify a component over which we have no choice (no viable alternative). It seems like more people are starting to 'get' it, seeing what happens with Wayland. █

______

* As cjcox put it some days ago: