This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

The Best Wallpaper Changer Extension for Ubuntu

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 29, 2023



The distro doesn’t have a feature to automatically change the desktop background built-in. And while changing your wallpaper manually isn’t difficult I know I often suffer choice paralysis when trying to decide which flippin’ picture to set!

Using a desktop wallpaper changer is a great way to keep your desktop fresh and interesting, show off your personality, or even make you more productive (yes, there’s been studies looking at this). Such tools automatically cycle through images on your computer or from online sources.

Lots of Linux wallpaper changer apps exist, with Variety perhaps the best known.

But you don’t need a full-blown app; the Wallpaper Slideshow GNOME extension is every bit as good.

You just point the extension at a folder full of pictures, set a slideshow duration (i.e. the amount of time before the desktop background changes), and …No; that’s all you need to do!

