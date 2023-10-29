The Best Wallpaper Changer Extension for Ubuntu
The distro doesn’t have a feature to automatically change the desktop background built-in. And while changing your wallpaper manually isn’t difficult I know I often suffer choice paralysis when trying to decide which flippin’ picture to set!
Using a desktop wallpaper changer is a great way to keep your desktop fresh and interesting, show off your personality, or even make you more productive (yes, there’s been studies looking at this). Such tools automatically cycle through images on your computer or from online sources.
Lots of Linux wallpaper changer apps exist, with Variety perhaps the best known.
But you don’t need a full-blown app; the Wallpaper Slideshow GNOME extension is every bit as good.
You just point the extension at a folder full of pictures, set a slideshow duration (i.e. the amount of time before the desktop background changes), and …No; that’s all you need to do!