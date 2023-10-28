today's leftovers
-
FreeBSD ☛ FreeBSD Foundation Q3 2023 Status Update
Written as part of the FreeBSD Project’s 3rd Quarter 2023 Status Report, check out the highlights of what we did to help FreeBSD last quarter: The FreeBSD Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting the FreeBSD Project and community worldwide.
-
PromCon Recap: Unveiling Perses, the GitOps-Friendly Metrics Visualization Tool
In the vibrant atmosphere of PromCon during the last week of September, attendees were treated to a plethora of exciting updates from the Prometheus universe. A significant highlight of the event has been the unveiling of the Perses project. With its innovative approach of dashboard as code, GitOps, and Kubernetes native features, Perses promises a revolutionary experience for Prometheus users, which gained a lot of traction at the conference.
-
37 videos from the LibreOffice Conference 2023 (and counting!)
So far, we’ve edited and uploaded 37 videos from the LibreOffice Conference 2023 which took place last month. And we’re still adding more! Here’s the playlist: Please confirm that you want to play a YouTube video. By accepting, you will be accessing content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.
-
Scaling on Kubernetes With Open Source Korifi
Korifi is an open source platform that makes deploying and managing applications on Kubernetes easy.
-
Godot Engine ☛ Release candidate: Godot 4.1.3 RC 1
Another batch of fixes and stability improvements for Godot 4.1 users is ready to be tested. Of note, this release addresses a number of rendering and GUI issues, and improves class documentation.
-
Hackaday ☛ Remembering The MUDdiest Of Times With The MUD1 And MUD2 Online RPGs
Before there were massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs) like EverQuest, the genre was called a Multi-User Dungeon (MUD), following in the trend of calling text adventures at that time ‘dungeon crawlers’. These multi-player games required you to bring along your own imagination, for these were purely text-based affairs. Despite the first of these (MUD1) having been released all the way back in 1978 for the DEC PDP-10, these games are still being played today, long after they stopped being in the (game) news cycle.