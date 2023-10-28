Programming Leftovers
Jakub Steiner: Colorful HIG
The refresh of the Human Interface Guidelines in both the content and presentation is something to be proud of, but there were a couple of areas that weren’t great. Where we don’t quite shine in the area of blueprint illustration style is the contrast for the dark mode. While in many cases a single graphic can work in the two contexts just fine, in other it struggles. And while we tried to address it in the HIG, it became clear we do need to do better.
Qt Creator 12 Beta2 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 12 Beta2!
Leveraging Qt Insight for Enhanced Return on Investment
In the competitive landscape of application development, achieving a high return on investment (ROI) is critical. One of the key factors influencing ROI is the ability to make informed decisions based on accurate data. This is where Qt Insight, a product usage analytics solution, comes into play.
How to Load SAS Files in R: Transitioning from SAS to R with Seamless Data Integration
Using R as an alternative to SAS (Statistical Analysis System) offers bespoke interactivity on top of R routines. It enables effective technical handling while engaging non-technical users through interactive data storytelling.
PHUSE Connect EU 2023 – Clinical Data Science Conference – Coming in Early November
Basic Knowledge to Become a Python Developer - For Beginners
This guide is the very first step to pursuing your career as a Python developer. Let’s learn what you need.