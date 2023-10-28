today's howtos
It's FOSS ☛ Cut, Copy and Paste in Vim
In this quick Vim tip, learn about cutting and copying-pasting.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Android Studio on Ubuntu
Android Studio is an IDE that you can use to develop, debug and test Android Apps. If you are an Android Developer, or a newbie who wants to learn coding apps for Android OS then Android Studio is a must IDE that you should have on your computer.
ID Root ☛ How To Install R Programming Language on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install R Programming Language on Debian 12. The R programming language is a statistical computing and graphics powerhouse that has become the go-to tool for data analysis, visualization, and statistical modeling.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ [Tips] Quickly Access Source of installed Extensions in Ubuntu
This is a quick tutorial shows you how to quickly access the source of all your installed GNOME extensions in Ubuntu, Fedora Workstation, Debian and other Linux with GNOME. Gnome extensions are usually installed to “.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions/” directory.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Gitlab on Debian 12
Gitlab is one of the most popular services when it comes to code hosting. Gitlab is easily self hosted, meaning you can easily spin up a server with Gitlab on it and host your code.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Certbot on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Certbot on Fedora 38. In the ever-evolving landscape of the web, security remains paramount. Establishing secure connections between web servers and users is a critical aspect of ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of data.
ID Root ☛ How To Install InfluxDB on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install InfluxDB on Manjaro. In the ever-evolving landscape of data management and analysis, having a robust, high-performance database system is paramount.
ID Root ☛ How To Clear Bash History
Bash, the default shell for most Linux distributions, is a powerful and versatile tool for working in the command line interface (CLI). One of the useful features of Bash is its history function, which keeps a record of all the commands you’ve entered.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Sysdig on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Sysdig is a comprehensive monitoring and troubleshooting tool for modern, containerized environments. It offers unparalleled visibility and in-depth insights into infrastructure, applications, and services, ensuring optimal performance, security, and compliance.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LAMP on Debian 12, 11 or 10
LAMP, an acronym for Linux, Apache, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP, is a widely adopted open-source software stack hosting web applications.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Nginx Mainline on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
To ensure optimal performance and security on your Ubuntu system, you might consider installing the Nginx mainline version. This guide will focus on how to install Nginx Mainline on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa LTS releases, providing you with the latest features and updates.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Tripwire IDS on Debian 12, 11 or 10
In today’s digital landscape, safeguarding your system against unauthorized access is paramount. Tripwire IDS stands out as a robust intrusion detection system designed to monitor changes in files and directories meticulously.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Timeshift on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Timeshift stands out as a robust open-source utility designed to enhance data protection on Linux systems. This guide will focus on how to install Timeshift on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster, ensuring that users across various Debian versions can leverage this powerful tool.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Umami Analytics on Debian 12
Umami is a very lightweight, open-source, self-hosted web analytics solution. It is a good privacy-focused alternative to Google Analytics and other paid analytic solutions. In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Umami analytics on a Debian 12 server and use it to track websites.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install LOMP Stack (OpenLiteSpeed, MySQL, and PHP) on Debian 12
OpenLiteSpeed is a lightweight and open-source version of the LiteSpeed Server developed by LiteSpeed Technologies. It supports Apache Rewrite rules, HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 along with TLS v1.3 and QUIC protocols. In this tutorial, we will learn how to install an OpenLiteSpeed Server on a Debian 12 machine.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Plausible Analytics on Debian 12
Plausible is an open-source privacy-focused analytics software to track your site's traffic. In this guide, we will install Plausible Analytics using Docker on a Debian 12 server.
Dignited ☛ Exploring File Systems of Four Major Operating Systems
Installing VirtualBox on Debian 12 Bookworm
VirtualBox Software on Debian or any other Linux is meant to provide a powerful virtualization platform. It allows users to run multiple operating systems as a guest on your current system without any modification.
OSTechNix ☛ How To Configure Static IP Address In Ubuntu (Easy Guide)
Debian Network Installer on Debian Testing (Trixie)
Debian network installer appears to be extremely stable and flexible no matter of version Debian GNU/Linux to be deployed in particular case. I also have to admit that problem with LVM confiruration still persist for the most recent versions of Calamares Installer (3.2.6X), affecting ability for flexible LVM configurations of such distros as SparkyLinux 2023.10 and Manjaro Linux
Kees Cook: Enable MTE on Pixel 8
The Pixel 8 hardware (Tensor G3) supports the ARM Memory Tagging Extension (MTE), and software support is available both in Android userspace and the Linux kernel. This feature is a powerful defense against linear buffer overflows and many types of use-after-free flaws. I’m extremely happy to see this hardware finally available in the real world.
Dima Kogan ☛ Dima Kogan: Talking to ROS from outside a LAN
Alright so let's say we have have some machines in a LAN doing ROS stuff and we have another machine outside the LAN that wants to listen in (like to get a realtime visualization, say). This is an extremely common scenario, but they created enough hoops to make this not work. Let's say we have 3 computers: [...]