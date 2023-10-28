The Latest Microsoft Layoffs and Ship-Jumping

Microsoft has surprised the tech world with its decision to halt two of its flagship ventures in the metaverse, namely Project Airsim and Project Bonsai.

The move, which is anticipated to impact a significant number of employees, marks an unexpected shift for the tech giant.

Initially intended as a pioneering AI-based aircraft simulation system for industrial applications, Project Airsim was poised to be a cornerstone of Microsoft's vision for the "industrial Metaverse." However, the company's recent announcement conveyed the shutdown of the project, resulting in the unfortunate laying off of the entire team associated with it.