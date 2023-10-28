Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico Powers 'Timeless' Therapy Timer
Matthias Wandel is using a Raspberry Pi Pico to drive this custom RGB LED timer that can be used to track therapy sessions and more.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Cluster of 32 Raspberry Pis Powers Coding Class
Mike Reed has created a Raspberry Pi cluster using over 30 boards total for his students to connect to during class.
peppe8o ☛ Measure Water Temperature with Arduino Uno: DS18B20 Sensor
In this tutorial, we will use a DS18B20 to display water temperature with Arduino Uno on a serial monitor and control LED brightness...
Arduino ☛ Ready to make waves at Soundmit 2023!
Arduino is proud to support Soundmit, the synthesizers and electronic instruments expo held in Turin – right from our Italian headquarters, at Toolbox co-working space, on November 11th-12th, 2023.
Arduino ☛ Prototyping a rideable peristaltic motion robot
Robots with wheels are commonplace and even legged robots have lost some of that allure that comes from new technology. But what else is there? Well, if we look at nature we can see all kinds of interesting ways that critters manage to move around.