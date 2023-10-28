Linux is considered the most secure operating system on the planet. But you might be surprised to find out that Ubuntu doesn't ship with the firewall enabled or a simple-to-use GUI installed. Let's fix that.

Ubuntu is one of the most user-friendly Linux distributions on the market. It's also one of the most widely used open-source operating systems (OS). And given that Linux is often considered the most secure operating system available, it's a bit baffling why the OS doesn't default to enabling the firewall, and include a GUI tool to make using the firewall something that even new users can take care of.

Fortunately, there's a straightforward GUI application you can install to make enabling and working with Uncomplicated Firewall a very simple endeavor. The only caveat is the installation of the GUI requires you to run a single command.