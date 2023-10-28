today's howtos
ZDNet ☛ How to add a GUI for your Ubuntu firewall (and why you should)
Linux is considered the most secure operating system on the planet. But you might be surprised to find out that Ubuntu doesn't ship with the firewall enabled or a simple-to-use GUI installed. Let's fix that.
Ubuntu is one of the most user-friendly Linux distributions on the market. It's also one of the most widely used open-source operating systems (OS). And given that Linux is often considered the most secure operating system available, it's a bit baffling why the OS doesn't default to enabling the firewall, and include a GUI tool to make using the firewall something that even new users can take care of.
Fortunately, there's a straightforward GUI application you can install to make enabling and working with Uncomplicated Firewall a very simple endeavor. The only caveat is the installation of the GUI requires you to run a single command.
Linux Journal ☛ Harnessing Ubuntu Server with KVM and QEMU for Robust Virtualization Solutions
Virtualization has become a cornerstone of modern computing, offering a myriad of benefits from cost savings to improved efficiency and scalability. Among the myriad of options available for server virtualization, Ubuntu Server stands out as a powerful and versatile choice. In this comprehensive guide, we'll delve into the intricacies of using Ubuntu Server for virtualization, focusing specifically on two critical tools: Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) and Quick Emulator (QEMU).
ID Root ☛ How To Install Transmission on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Transmission on Fedora 38. Torrenting is a popular and efficient way to share and download large files over the internet. One of the most favored torrent clients for GNU/Linux is Transmission. It’s lightweight, user-friendly, and offers robust features for managing your downloads.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Metasploit on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Metasploit on AlmaLinux 9. Metasploit, a powerful penetration testing tool, has long been a go-to choice for security professionals and ethical hackers seeking to identify and address vulnerabilities in systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nginx on Manjaro. Nginx is a high-performance, open-source web server known for its stability, scalability, and efficiency. It’s an excellent choice for serving web content, reverse proxying and load balancing.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ruby on Rails on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ruby on Rails on Manjaro. Web development, with its ever-evolving technologies and frameworks, is an exciting field to be a part of. Ruby on Rails, commonly known as Rails, has stood the test of time as a powerful and elegant web application framework.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Harbor Docker Image Registry on Ubuntu 22.04
Harbor is an open-source Docker image registry for cloud-native environments. In this guide, I will show you how to install Harbor Image Registry using Docker on an Ubuntu 22.04 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Cockpit Web Console on Ubuntu 22.04
Cockpit is a free and open-source server management console that makes it easy to administer your GNU/Linux servers via a web browser. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and use Cockpit on Ubuntu 22.04.
dwaves.de ☛ PHP Composer how to install and how to usage
follow the excellent guide: https://getcomposer.org/download/ mkdir /var/www/html/composer cd /var/www/html/composer php -r "copy('https://getcomposer.org/installer', 'composer-setup.php');" php -r "if (hash_file('sha384', 'composer-setup.php') === 'THISWILLHAVECHANGEDBYNOW') { echo 'Installer verified'; } else { echo 'Installer corrupt'; unlink('composer-setup.php'); } echo PHP_EOL;" php composer-setup.php php -r "unlink('composer-setup.php');" [...]
Net2 ☛ How to set up an SMTP server on Ubuntu 22.04
If you’re looking for an alternative to traditional mail servers like Gmail and want to transform your Ubuntu machine into a mail server, you’ve come to the right place. This guide will walk you through the process of setting up a Postfix mail server on your Ubuntu and then use Thunderbird to test it out.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Webmin on Debian 12
Webmin is a web based GNU/Linux system administration tool which you can use to manage your GNU/Linux servers easily with no hassle.
Make Use Of ☛ 2023-10-25 [Older] How to Add a Printer to a Chromebook
Make Use Of ☛ 2023-10-23 [Older] Zsh vs. Bash Scripting. What’s the Difference?
Make Use Of ☛ 2023-10-21 [Older] How to Install Proxmox on an Intel NUC or x86 PC