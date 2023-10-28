Other Sites
This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!
This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” will be Canonical’s 40th Ubuntu release and 10th LTS (Long-Term Support) release, receiving up to 10 years of software and security updates, until April 2034.
As I reported a couple of months ago, Linux Mint 21.3 is planned for release on Christmas 2023, but there were no details at that moment in time about its new features except that it would bring a new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment.
GNOME 45.1 looks like a small point release, even if I expected it to bring some big changes. It comes with an updated GNOME Software app that offers improved Flatpak permission checks and the ability to report PackageKit GPG-related errors in the GUI, some styling fixes, and optimized loading of the App Details page.
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, Nextcloud, Fediverse, and Many Videos
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Cohesity Data Clown
- new announcement
- Fedora Linux 39 Release Delayed Due to Last-Minute Bugs
- Due to some last-minute bugs, Fedora 39, slated for release on October 24, is postponed with a new release date of October 31
- Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
- Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first release of Linux Mint to ship with an experimental Wayland session for its Cinnamon flavor.
- Fedora Family / IBM Leftovers
- Some Red Hat stuff
- Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” Is Slated for Release on April 25th, 2024
- Canonical unveiled today the codename of the next Ubuntu version, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, as the “Noble Numbat”, which is slated for release next year on April 25th.
- Apache, Plasma, firewalld updates in Tumbleweed
- This week saw a major transition in openSUSE Tumbleweed for YaST as it moved to a new major version
-
- today's leftovers
- Red Hat, Ubuntu, and more
- Programming Leftovers
- R, Rust and more
- Nimo Planet completes spatial computing system for hybrid work
- The solution is built on the foundation of Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and Linux, Nimo OS is based on the Android ecosystem
- Security Leftovers
- Many of stories and CISA lists
- Open Hardware: Pimoroni, Raspberry Pi, Retro, and 3-D Printing
- 4 articles
- Canoeboot 20231026 released!
- This new release, Canoeboot 20231026, released today 26 October 2023, is based on the Libreboot 20231021 release
- today's howtos
- many howtos from this week
- Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, Nextcloud, Fediverse, and Many Videos
- Audio and video
- AlmaLinux 9.3 Beta, SCALE 23.10 Release
- Br OS 23.10 also
- FreeBSD 14.0-RC3 Now Available
- The third RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
- Taking Stock: The Present Condition of GNOME Web (Epiphany)
- We examine the present condition of GNOME Web (Epiphany) in this 2023 status update article with its accessibility, privacy features, and compatibility with modern web standards. Is this open-source gem poised to challenge Chrome and Firefox? Let's find out.
- Dave McKay's Latest HowTos
- half a dozen this past week
- Developing Nations or B.R.I.C.S. Has a Thirst for Knowledge About GNU/Linux and BSDs
- Demand or a "growing thirst" for news about Free software seems not to come from Western nations as much as "developing" (poor) nations
- Security Leftovers
- half a dozen more stories
- Linux on Scratch Is Proven Possible, Thanks to This Clever RISC-V Emulator Project
- Running a Scratch port of Charles Lohr's RISC-V emulator, this clever project achieves the seemingly impossible.
- Android Leftovers
- These Are the Best Android Apps for 2023
- Programming Leftovers
- Java, Python, and more
- today's howtos
- 3 howtos only for now
- A new accessibility architecture for modern free desktops
- My name is Matt Campbell, and I’m delighted to announce that I’m joining the GNOME accessibility team to develop a new accessibility architecture
- Software: Tor Browser, Kafka vs RabbitMQ, and More
- updated and new pages
- Microsoft and Security Issues
- Windows TCO etc.
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5, SparkFun, and More
- Miniature computing
- Open source vs 'sort of' open source is as old as software
- Then there are programs that started as open source, but their owners and licenses shifted the rules over time so that many people no longer even know that they were ever open source
- Red Hat's Latest Corporate Puff Pieces
- No community angle at all, just business sadly
- The 6 Best System Monitor Apps for Linux
- Want a system monitor app that will help you efficiently manage resources on your Linux PC? Here are some of the best options
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 gains upstream Linux support
- Linaro has announced upstream Linux support for the newly released Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform also codenamed SM8650
- These past 2 weeks in KDE: Wayland color management, the desktop cube returns, and optional shadows in Spectacle
- I challenge anyone to read this week’s (well, these past two weeks’) report and not find something they’ve been wanting for a long time
- Coin-sized Linux Micro development board with Rockchip RV1103
- The Luckfox Pico Mini is a low-cost Linux micro development board equipped with a Rockchip RV1103
- Thunderbird for Android / K-9 Mail: September 2023 Progress Report
- Welcome back to your monthly K-9 Mail update! The previous month ended with Mozilla’s All-Hands event in Montreal, Canada
- Ready to play Mageia for gamers and creators
- Mageia offers an improved experience for gamers, digital content creators, video editing and all multimedia
- Games: Valheim, ARK: Survival Ascended, Steam Scream: The Reveng, Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Latest 4 articles from Liam Dawe
- Software Leftovers
- eza, Project Management Software, and more
- today's leftovers
- LF and more
- Programming Leftovers
- GNOME and more
- Security Leftovers
- Lots of stories today
- Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack and Fairphone 4
- 2 new ones
- The Latest Microsoft Layoffs and Ship-Jumping
- 3 articles for now
- today's howtos
- many howtos from today and yesterday
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino
- 5 new articles
- Akademy 2023 Video Coverage
- 8 new videos
- Today in Techrights
- one day's articles
- Microsoft Will be Presumed Dead When Windows Has Market Share Under 1%
- The "clown computing" business is just accounting fraud and chatbots are a money sink (massive losses)
- Android Leftovers
- New Google Leak Reveals Powerful Google Photos Feature For Android
- GNU/Linux in Morocco: Free/Libre Operating System Estimated to Run on 3% of Laptops and Desktops (3 Times More Than Just Two Years Ago)
- You'd think the media already discussed such things... but no
- Bye bye Fedora - Hello NixOS
- Sorry Fedora community, you have served me well over 2 decades. It's time to move on and explore new possibilities
- The Truth Will Liberate Computer Users
- Stating the truth is forbidden at Microsoft; it's bad for profits
- Microsoft Called It a "Linux Infestation" (They View GNU/Linux as a Parasite to be Killed)
- We've come under attacks from Microsoft-connected and Windows-linked people
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing
- Leftovers regarding FOSS and fake PR efforts
- GNU/Linux Applications: System Monitoring Tools, Geany, and More
- 5 stories
- Graphics: Mesa 23.3.0 RC1, Mike Blumenkrantz's Work, and AMDVLK Deprecation
- linux graphics news
- Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
- corporate stuff only
- Programming Leftovers
- many picks from the past day or so
- Microsoft Antitrust Violations or Flirtations
- 3 items from the news
- KDE Frameworks 5.111 Is Out and KDE Plasma 6 Now Has a Release Schedule
- With a bit of delay, the KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 5.111 as the latest version of this collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt that provide commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE software.
- Events: Latin America LibreOffice Conference, LibrePlanet, FOSDEM PGDay, and More
- 4 new ones
- New SUSE Articles on Buzzwords
- 3 new ones
- today's howtos
- morning howtos
- Microsoft Infiltrates Ubuntu
- The usual from Microsoft
- The AI in a Box is a Rockchip-powered offline and open-source LLM device
- Moreover, all the code is made available under an open-source license, including their library for optimized transformer inference on the RockChip NPU
- Devices and Boards: MontaVista, ROS, Automobiles, RISC-V, ESP32
- Embedded and chips
- Security Leftovers
- Bugs, flaws, fixes, and more
- BSD Now and FreeBSD workstation story
- Some BSD news
- Games: Squadron 42, HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged, Farlight 84, Victoria 3: Colossus of the South, and More
- Half a dozen articles by Liam Dawe
- Mozilla: Buzzwords Rather Than Substance, Performance, and Servo
- Some Mozilla stuff
- Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Development Starts, Code Name Announced
- Learn about the new code name of the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release with a timeline, tentative new features and more.
- today's howtos
- many howtos for this morning
- Android Leftovers
- I just tried Android 14's AI wallpaper generator — and it looks like the future
- Raspberry Pi CM4-based industrial panel PC adds 4G LTE, RS232 and RS485, M.2 NVMe SSD
- EDATEC ED-HMI2120-101C is a Raspberry Pi CM4-based industrial panel PC
- Linux Mint Enables Testing Repo and Plans for Wayland
- Learn about the new unstable repository, Hypnotix upgrades, and Linux Mint's plans for Wayland support.
- The Trillion-Dollar (Not!) Gorilla is Losing It
- The valuation is as fake as the company's alleged "results"
- The Problem With News Deserts
- If you are running a still-active blog about GNU/Linux-type theme/s, and especially if you have an RSS feed, please let us know
- Today in Techrights
- one day's articles
- Adopting Gemini Protocol
- record traffic in Gemini with over 10,000 requests (over Gemini Protocol) in less than 2 days
- Kernel Space: The 2023 Image-Based Linux Summit and Finer-grained BPF Tokens
- New from LWN
- Defining open hardware
- Open-source hardware (or open hardware) refers to hardware that is developed in a manner similar to open-source software
- Security Leftovers
- half a dozen updates on patches and mostly Windows incidents
- today's leftovers
- Programming, education, and more
- SparkFun and Raspberry Pi Stories
- 12 Years at SparkFun and more
- New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.1
- Tor Browser 13.0.1 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory
- No, fixing a Debian OS update shouldn't require a reinstall!
- I have a draft article named "Fed up with Linux/Debian, moving all the things to FreeBSD!" which will contain a lot more details once published
- JRG Systems - Hacking on FreeBSD with an Apple Silicon MacBook
- I made a video about how to hack on FreeBSD from an Apple Silicon MacBook
- Fastfetch – fetch system information
- This free and open source tool claims it’s must faster as a result
- GNOME 45.1 Improves Flatpak Permission Checks, Adds Support for More CPUs
- The GNOME Project announced today the release and general availability for public consumption of GNOME 45.1 as the first point release to the latest GNOME 45 “Riga” desktop environment series.
- Applications for GNU/Linux and Openwashing
- 5 more stories for today
- Graphics and Kernel: Simon Ser, Mike Blumenkrantz, and More
- 5 linux/kernel.org stories
- RISC-V Summit, SiFive layoffs, and More
- Open Hardware world and beyond it
- Very High Demand for Raspberry Pi 5
- 3 new stories
- Android Leftovers
- Telegram blocks Hamas channels on Android in violation of policy related to terrorism
- PostgreSQL Upselling and Release of pg_timetable v5.6
- Some postgres news
- Kubernetes: ingress2gateway, Acorn, and More
- Some k8s news
- Programming Leftovers
- R, Python, and more
- Proprietary/Artificial Intelligence (AI) Leftovers
- Layoffs and breaches
- Games: Godot 4.2 beta 3 and lots more
- 7 aritcles by GamingOnLinux
- Windows TCO (Microsoft Economic Harm)
- 5 stories
- Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, mintCast, Coder Radio, and More
- 4 new videos/shows
- today's howtos
- another half a dozen
- Ubuntu: Kernel, Doctor Who, Ubuntu Studio and Buzzwords Day
- LTS kernels and more
- The Portenta Hat Carrier board adds Raspberry Pi HAT support to the Portenta X8 SBC
- The Arduino Portenta Hat Carrier board aims to interface the Linux-capable Portenta X8 board with the vast ecosystem of Raspberry Pi HAT (Hardware on Top) expansion boards
- TUXEDO launches 5th generation Polaris 15 and Stellaris 16 Linux gaming laptops
- These machines promise a balance of high performance, affordability, and power efficiency, making high-end gaming accessible to a wider audience
- Window Maker Live 0.96.0-0 Released
- If you're a fan of the Window Maker window manager, there's a new official release of the Linux distribution that champions the old-school user interface
- KDE: February 2024 MegaRelease
- Just a heads-up to you people who wondered when Alien BOB would pick up on the KDE Plasma bleeding edge again
- Security Leftovers
- breaches, bugs, and more
- today's howtos
- many howtos for the morning
- Microsoft Layoffs, More Shutdowns, and Unionsation Effort Amid Fears of More Mass Layoffs at Microsoft
- tough times at Microsoft
- EU Cyber Resilience Act would harm open source software and competitiveness
- If the EU Cyber Resilience Act is adopted in its present form, it would seriously harm the open source ecosystem and the competitiveness of the European economy, argues EDRi member Vrijschrift Foundation in a letter to the Dutch Parliament
- GNU poke and GNU Parallel 20231022
- Some GNU news
- openSUSE to have Logos Competition
- The openSUSE Community is pleased to announce a logo competition for a new openSUSE logo as well as four openSUSE distributions
- Mozilla Firefox 119 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- the Mozilla Firefox 119 open-source web browser is now available for download and it’s time to take a first look at its new features and improvements.
- Audacity 3.4.0 Beta is out! Musical View, Time stretching & New Exporter
- Audacity audio editor released the Beta version of the next 3.4.0
- Latest Steam Client Update Enables New VR Gamepad UI in SteamVR Beta on Linux
- Valve released today a new Steam Client update for all supported platforms that introduces several new features, improvements, as well as bug fixes.