GNOME 45.1 looks like a small point release, even if I expected it to bring some big changes. It comes with an updated GNOME Software app that offers improved Flatpak permission checks and the ability to report PackageKit GPG-related errors in the GUI, some styling fixes, and optimized loading of the App Details page.

As I reported a couple of months ago, Linux Mint 21.3 is planned for release on Christmas 2023, but there were no details at that moment in time about its new features except that it would bring a new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment.

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

Canoeboot 20231026 released!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 28, 2023



This new release, Canoeboot 20231026, released today 26 October 2023, is based on the Libreboot 20231021 release, porting changes in it on top of nonGeNUine Boot 20230717 as a base. The previous release was nonGeNUine Boot 20230717, released on 17 July 2023; the project named nonGeNUine Boot has been renamed to Canoeboot, in this release, which is the first ever release under the name Canoeboot.

Canoeboot provides boot firmware for supported x86/ARM machines, starting a bootloader that then loads your operating system. It replaces proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware on x86 machines, and provides an improved configuration on ARM-based chromebooks supported (U-Boot bootloader, instead of Google’s depthcharge bootloader). On x86 machines, the GRUB and SeaBIOS coreboot payloads are officially supported, provided in varying configurations per machine. It provides an automated build system for the configuration and installation of coreboot ROM images, making coreboot easier to use for non-technical people. You can find the list of supported hardware in Canoeboot documentation.

