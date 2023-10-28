Canoeboot 20231026 released!
This new release, Canoeboot 20231026, released today 26 October 2023, is based on the Libreboot 20231021 release, porting changes in it on top of nonGeNUine Boot 20230717 as a base. The previous release was nonGeNUine Boot 20230717, released on 17 July 2023; the project named nonGeNUine Boot has been renamed to Canoeboot, in this release, which is the first ever release under the name Canoeboot.
Canoeboot provides boot firmware for supported x86/ARM machines, starting a bootloader that then loads your operating system. It replaces proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware on x86 machines, and provides an improved configuration on ARM-based chromebooks supported (U-Boot bootloader, instead of Google’s depthcharge bootloader). On x86 machines, the GRUB and SeaBIOS coreboot payloads are officially supported, provided in varying configurations per machine. It provides an automated build system for the configuration and installation of coreboot ROM images, making coreboot easier to use for non-technical people. You can find the list of supported hardware in Canoeboot documentation.