Software: Data Science Notebook Software, Wallpaper Changers, and Crunch

Looking for an easy-to-use desktop wallpaper slideshow tool for Ubuntu? The distro doesn’t have a feature to automatically change the desktop background built-in. And while changing your wallpaper manually isn’t difficult I know I often suffer choice paralysis when trying to decide which flippin’ picture to set! Using a desktop wallpaper changer is a great way to keep your desktop fresh and interesting, show off your personality, or even make you more productive (yes, there’s been studies looking at this).