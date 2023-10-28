Software: Data Science Notebook Software, Wallpaper Changers, and Crunch
-
Linux Links ☛ 9 Best Free and Open Source GNU/Linux Data Science Notebook Software
A notebook interface is a virtual collaborative environment which contains computer code and rich text elements. Here's the best free notebook software.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ The Best Wallpaper Changer Extension for Ubuntu
Looking for an easy-to-use desktop wallpaper slideshow tool for Ubuntu? The distro doesn’t have a feature to automatically change the desktop background built-in. And while changing your wallpaper manually isn’t difficult I know I often suffer choice paralysis when trying to decide which flippin’ picture to set! Using a desktop wallpaper changer is a great way to keep your desktop fresh and interesting, show off your personality, or even make you more productive (yes, there’s been studies looking at this).
-
Linux Links ☛ Crunch – lossy PNG image file optimization
Crunch is a command line executable that performs lossy optimization of one or more PNG image files with pngquant and zopflipng.