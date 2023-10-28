today's howtos
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Jenkins on Ubuntu
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Jenkins on Ubuntu.
Jenkins is an open source automation software that allows you to automate your continuous integration and delivery tasks.
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to Control the Raspberry Pi 5 GPIO with Python 3
The Raspberry Pi 5 has a new way to interact with the GPIO and if you need something a little more advanced than GPIO Zero, python3-gpiod is where you need to look. We introduce this Python module by running through two very basic examples that explain the syntax and thinking of the module.
The New Stack ☛ Lynis: Run a Security Audit on GNU/Linux for Free
When developing for cloud or containers, you know you’re probably going to be working with Linux, UNIX, or some similar