KDE and GNOME: Unfinished Work, PlasmaTube, This Week in GNOME, and FlatSync Status Updat
-
Unfinished projects
During the last years, I’ve been doing a lot of coding and no blogging. That’s a shame because without good announcements, there is no chance for people to know about the code.
All of the projects I’ve been coding on are more or less unfinished which why I’ve not been too keen on blogging about them. It’s time to get over this inhibition and show the world these rough gems in all their glory.
This blog is just the announcement of more blogs that are about to come. For now, the projects that I’ll be be blogging about are just listed here with a short description and a link the repository.
I will be fighting the urge to polish the projects more and delay announcing them even further. The plan is to blog about one project per
Kwats
RDF graphs contain triples. Prepending the triples from the graph with the IRI of the triples gives quads. The Dutch word kwats sounds like quads but means nonsense.>
-
My work in KDE for October 2023
Happy October and other related holidays! The list of work is a bit smaller, as predicted I was busy this month. However, I have some really exciting work done in PlasmaTube - some of which you may have already seen if you follow me on
-
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME/Felix Häcker: #119 Stylish Websites
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 20 to October 27.
-
Tim F. Brüggemann: FlatSync Status Update
This post gives a long overdue status update on FlatSync's progress.
# Absence
My last update post dates back quite a bit as I'm currently in the process of writing my bachelor's thesis, and I'm thus a bit more occupied. Furthermore, I was struggling along a lot with FlatSync's latest development. Nevertheless, I wanted to give a quick status update on where we currently stand and what to expect going forward.